Omicron COVID wave begins slowly subsiding statewide

Despite several high daily new case counts, the volume of new COVID-19 cases in Beaverhead County and statewide appears to be slowing.

The county passed 2,000 total cases in the past week, adding 69 new cases in that time. The majority of those in were people in their 50s, followed by those in their teens and 20s. New cases were recorded in people aged 0-89. As of Tuesday, there were 57 active cases and 2,046 total cases in the county. The county’s vaccination rate remained at 56%.

The University of Montana Western listed 43 total cases since the start of the school year, according to the most recent statewide schools report. Beaverhead County High School listed 35 total cases, 25 in students; Jackson and Wisdom list one case in a student at those schools; Lima and Polaris listed one staff case at each school; Wise River listed three student cases; and Youth Challenge Academy tallied 15 total cases, 13 in students.

School District #10 has not updated its COVID counts since Dec. 19. Those tallies listed a total of 66 positive cases since the start of the school year; 29 students at the elementary school and 23 students at the middle school, and 14 staff members.

Barrett Hospital was 11% full and had no people hospitalized with COVID as of the most recent statewide hospitalization report. Hospitals in Carter, Daniels and Musselshell counties were over 90% full. Facilities in Cascade and Lewis and Clark counties were reporting 100% full.

There were 10,071 new cases and 27 new deaths recorded in the past week statewide. As of Tuesday, the state counted 253,204 total cases and 3,043 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The state remained at 54% vaccinated, compared to 64.1% nationwide.

There have been more than 76.4 million cases and over 899,700 deaths recorded nationwide since the start of the pandemic.