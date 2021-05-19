Old cemetery site could be soon sold by City of Dillon

It’s a small piece of land.

But per square inch, that piece of land has inspired a huge amount of attention in recent decades.

The attention came due to the belief that the land contained the remains of folks who lived and died in the area back in the 19th century.

That belief turned out to be true, and those remains subsequently got unearthed and reburied in the official local cemetery several years ago.

But one final piece of business may remain before the City of Dillon can put to rest the matter of the abandoned cemetery that held those remains.

And last week, a committee of the Dillon City Council took a big step toward that possible resolution when it recommended that the city sell the land formerly known as Poindexter Cemetery.

“We’ve got this oddball shaped piece of ground out there that doesn’t have very good access, if any access,” said Don Hand, chair of the Dillon City Council’s Cemetery Committee of the irregularly shaped parcel just a few hundred square feet in size located a few miles south of Dillon by Poindexter Slough.

“And if we’ve removed all the human remains that we can find,” said Hand of an effort that involved high tech equipment, highly trained dogs and a lot of digging about four years ago.

“I don’t know that there’s any more still left out there that anybody’s got rumors of,” said Hand of land once also known as Cottonwood Cemetery.

“I don’t really see us using the ground for anything,” commented Hand at the May 10 Cemetery Committee meeting, noting that the rancher who owns the ground surrounding the old abandoned cemetery has been working that ground for years.

“I would say, probably offer it to him,” said Cemetery Committee member Bill Shafer.

“It’s part of the guy’s field out there, so he’d be the logical one to sell it to—if he’s interested,” said Hand of the land that served as the site of a cemetery established in the 19th century that was later abandoned, its headstones grown over by tall grasses and surrounded by cows.

“If he isn’t, we’ll sell it to someone who wants to put up houses, I guess. I don’t know,” added Hand. “We’ll have to come up with a fair price.”

Mayor Mike Klakken advised the Cemetery Committee members that the city would have to hire an appraiser to help it come up with that price.

Hand and Shafer, the only two committee members present at the May 10 meeting, voted 2-0 to recommend that the full city council authorize the city to do just that to gain an analysis for some land used by some early residents of the area as a final resting place for their loved ones.

Bob Johnson, a descendant of one of those 19th century residents, began lobbying the city about two decades ago to determine whether any human remains were still buried there—after reading a 2001 Dillon Tribune article and becoming convinced some of his ancestors had been laid to rest at the site.

Two years later, Johnson found the headstone of his great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Virginia Reynolds, while looking over the Poindexter Cemetery site with city officials.

Still, the matter of whether the old cemetery site still contained any bodies remained unresolved until 2017, when Johnson convinced Klakken and the city council to revisit the matter.

In October 2017, two weeks shy of Halloween, some city workers ventured out to Poindexter Cemetery with Piper and Berkeley—a pair of specially trained border collies and their handlers, Lynne Engelbert and Lynne Angeloro, from the Institute for Canine Forensics (ICF).

A short while later, city workers accompanied by the county coroner excavated about ten spots that the dogs and a ground-penetrating radar identified as possible locations for human remains at Poindexter Cemetery. Four unoccupied caskets were unearthed, along with three others that contained human remains that were subsequently examined at the state crime lab and reburied at Mountain View Cemetery.

The full city council will take up the latest and perhaps one of the last chapters in the story of Poindexter Cemetery at its meeting tonight, when it discusses on whether to hire an appraiser to help it come up with a fair price for the land, with an eye toward selling it.