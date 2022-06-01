Officials updated on fire preparation

Area representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the Montana Department of Resources and Conservation (DNRC), and the Bureau of Land Management updated the Beaverhead County Commissioners on each agencies’ preparations for this year’s fire season.

DNRC Fire Management Officer Jay Lemon and Unit Manager Tim Egan visited with the commissioners May 23; Forest Service Dillon District Ranger Jamie Tripp and Fire Management Officer Aaron Knudson, and BLM Assistant Field Manager Corey Meier updated the commissioners April 25.

All agency representatives referenced a large amount of turnover and a bunch of new faces for responders this year, which is both good and bad. Lemon said the number of new people is a good thing, but there is a lack of more experienced managers to run engines.

“We’ve had fairly substantial turnover of our seasonal staff,” he said, adding that’s a trend both statewide and nationally, as former employees moved on to other jobs. Lemon added he has seen more volunteers cropping up in some locations, which is a good thing.

The fire outlook this summer is a bit better than officials originally thought, Lemon said, considering the recent rounds of rain the area has received.

“I think we’re sitting better than we were a month ago,” he said. “Going into April, we were in pretty tough shape.”

The unknown is how long that might continue, and when that water supply will start dropping.

Meier agreed, adding watershed assessments are ongoing in the Big Hole and Horse Prairie watersheds. Last year’s fires happened after the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews in those areas, which allowed for logging to occur ahead of that fire.

Tripp said the snowpack was at 83% of normal in April, which is not very promising for the months ahead.

Knudson noted their weather outlook is for above-normal temperatures through July, and they think they’ll be up to 50% short of where the precipitation should be at that time of year. Their fire operations are staffed and they are ready to tackle the sparks when they fly.

As of Friday, most wildfires are raging in the southern and southwest portions of the country, and have not yet taken off in Montana, according to Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/).