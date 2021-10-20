O’Rourke v. Muntzer

The electoral process in the City of Dillon came a long way over the past decade in terms of the quantity of candidates—slowly and unsurely, but then quite suddenly this year.

After a decade of mostly uncontested municipal races and regular reseating of incumbents, the five Dillon City Council positions on the ballot this fall drew nine candidates, creating four competitive races.

And one of those races offers perhaps the most dramatic political choice offered in the city this century—a contest between two candidates who come not from different sides of the political spectrum on many issues so much as different spectrums.

Voters in the city’s Ward 4 will choose between Mary Jo O’Rourke and Hank Muntzer for a four-year term on city council set to start in 2022.

O’Rourke seeks re-election, having served the past four years on one of the two Ward 4 council seats after gaining a full term in it as a write-in candidate in 2017.

Since then, she’s taken an active role in assessing and attempting to strengthen the city’s park system, refurbishing the plantings along Swenson Way, urging the city to pass a non-discrimination ordinance for members of the LGBTQ community, working to try to bolster the public nuisance ordinance to take on visual blight and striving to protect residential neighborhoods.

“I think the main thing is we need to keep them safe, and we keep them safe by making sure we have good sidewalks, and safe sidewalks for people to walk on, that we make sure that we have correct signage so that cars are not going too fast, or that we make sure that our—what I would call a truck zone or a truck route—is not through residential areas. I would make sure that we have a park that is close to every residential area,” said O’Rourke.

“I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want basic regulations. All of the ordinances that we have created have to do with maintaining a healthy, safe and efficient city, and an example of that is a stop sign—that’s a basic regulation,” said O’Rourke.

“The less laws we have, the better,” asserted Muntzer of one of the key tenets of his decidedly different outlook on the role of government.

“If we have a place where there are no stop signs or stop lights or anything like that, if you remove them all, people are more cautious going into an intersection than they are when you actually have those signs,” insisted Muntzer.

“My first feeling is, we start pulling out every law that has been passed and see about getting rid of every one of them we can,” said Muntzer of the first task he would try to get the city to take on if he is elected to the city council.

“I think less law will be the right thing in most circumstances.”

In addition to being a city councilperson, O’Rourke serves as chair of the council’s Parks Committee, as well as on its Judiciary Committee and Health & Welfare Committee—and on the city Tree Board. She also sits on the city’s Board of Adjustments that hears appeals on decisions of the city’s Zoning Commission, the meetings of which she also often attends.

“I don’t have any personal accomplishments, I worked on different committees and all of those committees have significant accomplishments, but those are a team effort,” said O’Rourke.

“I look at what has been done for all those parks, I mean we have put automated irrigation systems into four different parks. Ray Lynch Park has now moved to a lease with Beaverhead Little League and they are doing phenomenal things with that park and are going to make that into a wonderful kind of entrance from the north end of Dillon. When people enter Dillon, one of the first things they’re going to see is that center, that Beaverhead Little League Center and how there’s three ballparks out there. It just will be a beautiful entryway to Dillon,” said O’Rourke who believes Swenson Way provides another fine path of entry into Dillon, one that will improve even more once renovation work on its plants and trees wraps up next year.

“So I’m proud of Swenson Way, and that has been an accomplishment of the Tree Board, that’s a wonderful, beautiful walkway and entrance to Dillon,” said O’Rourke of the road and sidewalk leading past the Kid’s Fishing Pond and local YMCA.

While he’s never held political office or served on any city boards or shown much interest in local government, Muntzer rates as the city’s most visible political activist.

The longtime local business owner looking to gain a seat on city council took a more national and direct approach to impacting government on Jan. 6 when he joined thousands attending a rally protesting the results of the presidential election he insists was stolen from Donald Trump. And Muntzer was among those who then headed into the U.S. Capitol building, where members of Congress were meeting to certify the results of the presidential election that unseated Trump and put Joe Biden in the White House.

“Once all the truth finally comes out—and I think people are going to find this out once they release all the information—is that this whole thing was entrapment, we’re going to be able to bring down the entire government,” Muntzer told the Dillon Tribune in January of what he believes really happened that day after he travelled from Dillon to Washington D.C. and entered the home of the legislative branch of our federal government.

Less than a year later, Muntzer is hoping to gain a seat on the City of Dillon’s legislative body.

Why? “That’s a tough one, because I’m really not a political person at all, never have been. I’ve never done anything for any candidate my entire life. But Trump is kind of set apart for a reason—to expose all this fraud and eventually get everyone to understand what it’s all about. That’s why I painted my building in that way,” said Muntzer, who covered the exterior of the building on South Atlantic Street out of which he operates his Dillon Appliances business with colorful pro-Trump, pro-MAGA, pro-QAnon messages.

One particular message outside Muntzer’s shop that matched an expletive with Joe Biden drew O’Rourke to Dillon Appliances earlier this year and then to city hall in an effort to get Muntzer to take it down, leading to a lengthy debate about the First Amendment and civic responsibility at the next city council meeting.

Muntzer also organizes the weekly “Trump Train”—an informal parade of vehicles that travels along city streets on Friday nights.

“The reason I do the Trump Trains and all is that people need to know that this election was stolen and we need to know the truth, everyone—I don’t care what side of the political aisle you’re on,” Muntzer told the Tribune.

“People need to know what happened that day,” added Muntzer of the events of Jan. 6, his part in which got him arrested a few weeks later— though he only faced relatively minor charges.

“The information needs to come out. People need to be held accountable,” continued Muntzer of an effort by himself and others to offer their take on the events of Jan. 6, one he believes to be the truth and one that will be resolved in the court system—and ultimately expose and lead to the collapse of the federal government.

In the meantime, Muntzer wants to get more involved in the local system of government by taking O’Rourke’s seat on the Dillon City Council, where he hopes to not so much pass new laws as get rid of a bunch of existing laws.

“I think there’s a lot of good people on city council, but they are playing the same game that’s been played forever and we’re not resolving problems,” asserted Muntzer.

“Sometimes having a fresh perspective on things and limiting the amount of government and allowing people to do what individuals want to do will open up the economy and get things rolling and create different revenue streams and fix the problems we actually have, rather than just restraining everyone with all these laws and legalities we have today, well-meaning laws. But in the process of creating well-meaning laws—and what I refer to that as, is say for instance say you want to build something or do something, now you have to have a permit, you have to go through all these hoops and you might have friends coming over to build something and do it real quick, but you can’t do it because you have to jump through the hoops, and you miss the opportunity for people to do something really nice for the community or their property.”

Muntzer said he began operating Dillon Appliances about 15 years ago, and has been learning on the job ever since.

“Being a business owner is a great thing because that is what makes a town function—you learn how a town functions,” said Muntzer.

“I think everyone should be in business—see what it takes to run it and keep it running,” said Muntzer, who also described himself to the Dillon Tribune as not just a small business owner, but also as an inventor and someone who has worked in “advance physics, advance weapons systems, plasma physics, advance energy storage systems, machinist, heavy equipment operator, mining and engineering.”

While he claims to hold no academic degrees in those areas, Muntzer feels he’s qualified in them due a lifetime of experience.

“I have been designing things my entire life. Google me for patents,” said Muntzer, who said that, among other things, he can build batteries which provide unlimited power that could change the whole dynamics of how we transmit power, but that his efforts to get them to market has been frustrated by government regulations.

“The biggest thing you run into is not whether you can design something, it’s the hoops the government makes you jump through. There are systems to keep small people like me in my place,” contended Muntzer, who believes local government features similar restrictions holding back people like himself and the economy.

“So, I think the more we can loosen those restraints, the faster the economy can grow and the faster things can get done,” asserted Muntzer.

“We just need to make it simple. We need to repeal as many laws as we can on the books that people don’t even know what they mean, so we could send out a little pamphlet on how our city runs,” said Muntzer.

“As soon as you put all these extra things in there, what happens is people who don’t like someone will use that law to call the police and turn people in,” said Muntzer, who has been the subject of complaints lodged by O’Rourke over what she sees as the safety hazards presented by some of the old appliances he stores in back of his business.

“The more law on the books, the more it divides our society and causes people to fight amongst themselves over what they should and shouldn’t do. It’s just like when you tell businesses—you gotta have the vaccine, and all of a sudden they act like policemen. So, when did businesses have the opportunity to tell you how to run your life and make medical decisions for you? See the problem with giving people too many laws to use?”

One of the few people who has regularly worn a mask at city meetings during the pandemic, O’Rourke believes “We do not need any more laws or rules. We have a whole book-load of ordinances and rules. What we do not have is the ability to enforce those rules or the will to enforce those rules, so, and I do think that boundaries are important,” said O’Rourke.

“We know that it’s not safe to drive more than 25 miles per hour on the city streets, so it’s not safe to drive 50 miles per hour down a residential street. Those boundaries are good boundaries…. We have stop signs for a reason,” said O’Rourke.

“I don’t know anybody who doesn’t want basic regulations. I think the overall value and thought behind any regulation is health and safety,” said O’Rourke, who believes the most important issue confronting city government right now is the state of city streets and sidewalks.

“The three biggest issues facing Dillon, and they all go into making Dillon a very livable community—no. 1 is the condition of our streets,” said O’Rourke, who praised outgoing Mayor Mike Klakken for taking initiative to get a limited number of feet on the worst city streets renovated each year, but would like to see that effort greatly expanded.

“I am hoping that in the next administration we can define areas of Dillon and then go to those areas and put together a plan for each area of the city for street maintenance and repair,” said O’Rourke of an effort she believes would need to include funding through the establishment of Special Improvement Districts (SIDs).

“The second biggest issue,” continued O’Rourke, “there are some parts of Dillon that are very dilapidated and dirty and have health issues, health hazards, and I think we need to direct some resources to those areas and help those property owners deal with those health hazards,” said O’Rourke.

“The third major issue in Dillon I think is just setting up systems where the city deals with the public and the concerns of the public in a logical and coherent manner. That’s more of a system issue,” said O’Rourke, who pointed to the website operated by the City of Billings as an example of an effective municipal system employing technology to help solve problems more efficiently.

“I think governing should be logical, coherent and accountable. If you pull up the BillingsMT.gov webpage, you’ll see a fully functioning webpage. It talks about what is in Billings and the park system and the trail system, water and sewer, how to get different permits—all kinds of things. Then you hit certain buttons and you can accomplish many of those things, right on the website. If you have concerns about water that’s backing up into a certain intersection, you can let the city know right on the website. You can do a lot of things right from that website. And it’s fast and smooth and goes directly to the city and the department that can handle that situation. It creates its own record, so it becomes an accountable thing, it’s not just a telephone call that never goes anywhere, and the city can make sure those things have been taken care of. I think that’s an example of a really good use of technology,” said O’Rourke.

“Dillon could do the same thing. We could make it easy for people to pay their water bills; we could make it easy to report animal problems; to report water problems; to get a permit; to get a zoning compliance certificate and fill out the correct documents that are needed for a zoning compliance certificate. We could do a whole bunch of things from one central area,” said O’Rourke.

“I hear a lot of times when I talk to people about city council…they’ll say, “I hate politics,’” stated O’Rourke.

“This is city council. It’s a non-partisan group, so we’re not talking politics, we’re talking about how to repair streets, and how to engage with downtown businesses, and how to create a better business climate, and how to create a more livable community.”

O’Rourke and Muntzer do concur on some matters. Both moved to Dillon decades ago after seeing it as a great place to raise a family.

“I went to high school here in Dillon, so coming back to Montana was a no brainer after being in Washington state for awhile,” recalled Muntzer of his return to about two decades ago.

“I came back to Dillon because it hadn’t changed much from what I remembered. So I decided this was going to be where I raised my kids and try to make it a better city. We just have really good people here.”

“We both fell in love with the community from the very beginning,” said O’Rourke of her reasons for moving to Dillon with husband George Johnston in 1978, and staying here.

“We loved the people and the energy. We thought it was a great place to raise our children.”

And they both see the wide array of personalities and viewpoints one can gain from their fellow city residents as boons to Dillon and to their own lives.

“Probably the most important thing that I’ve learned is how important it is to be kind to people. You know I’ve learned to get along with all kinds of people who are from different walks of life and who have different backgrounds,” said O’Rourke of her experiences as a city councilperson.

“Thank goodness I got to have those experiences so that I could learn the things I’ve learned. I think I’m the luckiest person in the world that I got to have those experiences,” said O’Rourke.

“I don’t mind differences of opinion—I love that,” stated Muntzer.

“That helps us examine our own viewpoints. I think it’s real important to have these dialogues.”