November election mail ballots to be sent out Oct. 9

Residents itching to vote in the general election will soon have the opportunity.

The November election ballots will be available for pickup in the Beaverhead County Elections Office in Dillon on Friday, Oct. 2. Ballots that are not picked up will be mailed out on Friday, Oct. 9, Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds said.

This year’s election in the county is a mail ballot election, though voting in person is an option. To vote in person, bring the mailed ballots into the elections office in Dillon; there will be voting booths to mark the ballot at that location. However, space is limited and social distancing will be required.

Registered voters with an “active” voter sta tus will be mailed ballots for this election, and registered voters do not have to apply for an absentee ballot to receive a ballot for this election, Reynolds said.

“Inactive” voters can reactivate their registration by filling out a voter registration card and returning it to the elections office. Voters are encouraged to do so before the end of regular registration on Oct. 26.

Voter status can be checked on the “my voter page” website at the Montana Secretary of State, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo .

Though this is a mail ballot election, voters can drop their ballots off at the elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday up to the day of the election. Office hours for ballot dropoff will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the elections office.

Rural polling locations will also be open for ballot dropoff from noon to 8 p.m. the day of the election.

Voters who choose to mail their ballot do not need to pay for postage.

Ballot verification has multiple checks to prevent fraud

Voters can be assured there are multiple failsafes to protect their vote and ballot, Reynolds said. The procedures for processing and receiving mail ballots are the same as for absentee ballots.

Each ballot has an ID number that is tracked in the Montana voting system; those IDs are scanned in precinct batches to ensure no duplication. Signatures on the “affirmation” envelopes are checked and verified to ensure they match the signature on file for the voter. Ballots can be rejected if the signature does not match; voters are notified if that occurs so they can remedy the situation with the elections office.

Batch reports of accepted and rejected ballots are attached to each batch for verification, which later goes to counting judges. Ballots are held in a secure vault until Election Day; and the numbers of ballots are verified again with batch reports. Ballots are then run through the counting machine, with the numbers verified again; they are then secured into a sealed, secure box with at least three counting judge signatures. The boxes of ballots can only be reopened by District Court court order, or for the post-election audit, which is two weeks after the election.

For more information, call the elections office at 683-3720.