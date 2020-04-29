No moons over Montana Street reported

This might become a regular Friday night thing. Local residents banned together to bust out of the COVID-19 blues in a community way Friday night with an old-fashioned cruise up and down the drag. Called “Cruisin’ out of Seclusion,” the event raised funds and goods for both the Dillon Food Bank ($785 cash and 538 pounds of food), and Love INC ($1,765 in cash and a tub of needed items).

This week’s cruise, which starts at 7 p.m., honors area graduates who have missed time as the big dogs due to the Shelter In Place order.

The cruise route runs from the BCHS gym parking lot down Helena Street. You turn on Montana Street and go to the end, turn around at the old Chanber Building, and do it again.

Tubs will still be in place at the high school parking lot. The food bank needs eggs, produce, pet food and boxed and canned goods. Love INC could use shampoo/conditioner, body soap, diapers, pull-ups, baby wipes, laundry soap, and home cleaning supplies. both entities will take cash.

Let’s go cruise the drag.