Ninth Beaverhead resident dies of COVID

A ninth Beaverhead County resident died of COVID-19 in January, public health officials reported Friday.

The death was of a man in his 70s, who died Jan. 26 at a Beaverhead County facility, Public Health Director Sue Hansen said. The county had been waiting for the death certificate to confirm the death was due to the virus. Hansen said staff received that confirmation last week.

The other eight deaths occurred between August and December last year; those deaths were in individuals between age 60 and age 90. Three deaths were recorded in residents in their 80s, two in residents in their 70s, two in residents in their 90s, and one woman in her 60s.

Vaccinations continue to progress, with 281,469 residents fully vaccinated and 647,928 total doses administered in Montana as of Tuesday. Beaverhead County has fully vaccinated 2,954 people, out of 6,277 doses administered.

The state of Montana reported 40 “breakthrough” COVID infections following vaccinations since Feb. 15, 2021, when the state began monitoring those infections. Breakthrough infections are defined as positive COVID-19 cases detected 14 or more days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine (or the first dose, in the case of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine). Of those 40 confirmed breakthrough vaccinations, five individuals were hospitalized. No deaths of breakthrough cases have been reported as of April 13.

The county added five new cases over the past week, just passing 900 total cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, there were six active cases and 903 total cases in Beaverhead County. Montana added 953 new cases and 26 deaths in the past week; as of Tuesday, the state tallied 107,379 total cases and 1,552 deaths.

There have been over 31.4 million cases and more than 564,200 deaths counted nationwide as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.