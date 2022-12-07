Nine Dawg Night: UMW team effort tops Tech

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team went deep into its roster and deep into the second half to secure a tight, tense 67-64 victory over no. 12 Montana Tech on Saturday in Dillon.

“I thought we were the tougher team and played with more effort for the full 40 minutes,” stated UMW Head Coach Mike Larsen of Saturday’s victory over his team’s archrival.

“It was fun to watch and fun to coach,” said Larsen, who tapped his roster’s depth to fuel that effort, sending nine of his players out onto the floor to help his Dawgs earn a critical 18-10 advantage in bench scoring.

“And all those guys played well. The more guys that step up and can play, the fresher you will be down the stretch. said Larsen, whose Dawgs closed out the game with a 7-2 run that took it from behind to victory.

That pivotal, final spurt began with 1:11 left on an old-school three-point play from UMW guard Jamal Stephenson, who drove into the lane and banked in a short shot while surrounded by Tech players doing everything they could to stop him—including fouling him.

“Jamal is the key for us. He gets downhill and generates most of our shots,” noted UMW’s Ky Kouba of Stephenson, a 6-foot-4-inch senior out of the Chicago area who earned second-team All-Frontier honors last season.

“He’s confident. He’s calm. He’s collected. And he calms down the rest of us and gives us confidence just by the way he plays,” added Kouba of the unflappably upbeat Stephenson, who hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds to help wrap up the W and fill out his game-high 19 points.

Increased effort fueled the Bulldogs’ key advantage in the battle of the boards that UMW won convincingly, 38-26.

“That’s the first time this season we’ve crashed the boards that hard. The energy was there all game,” said Kouba, who corralled a game-high nine rebounds.

“Rebounding, is a very contagious thing. A lot of our guys were crashing the boards today. We had 14 offensive rebounds to their seven, and that ended up being the difference,” asserted Larsen, who benefitted from a half-dozen rebounds by front-court veteran Jok Jok and seven from the team’s newest member.

“Jaden Graham gave us some huge minutes down the stretch,” said Kouba of the 6-foot-5-inch Lewistown product who recently transferred to UMW after a brief stint at The Masters University in Southern California.

“We had some foul trouble and Jaden brought great defense and rebounding and energy,” said Kouba of Graham, who came to UMW, in part, to rejoin Michael Haverfield, the former BCHS great who played on the same AAU team as Graham.

“I was good high school buddies with Michael Haverfield, so there was that connection, And Mike is an absolute workhorse, and I’ve always admired that. I wanted to be part of this program here and come home.”

The victory over Montana Tech pushed the Bulldogs into the thick of what could be a particularly dense 2022-23 Frontier Conference battle. UMW (1-1 in the Frontier, 6-6 overall) UMW currently sits in a tie for first place in the league, and for last place, and every place in between, with each Frontier team splitting its opening two games last week.

“It’s a very equal conference this year. Everybody went 1-1 the first weekend,” noted Larsen.

“That should tell you how balanced this league is. It’s always going to be tough in the Frontier. We don’t have to play another league game until the new year. We’ll just keep getting better until then,” said Larsen.

“We want to be the hardest-working team in the country,” asserted Larsen on Saturday after the win over Tech.

“And today was kind of the first step in proving we could be that.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a long road trip to Arizona, where UMW will square off against the Masters University, Hope International University and Arizona Christian University—the third ranked team in the entire NAIA.