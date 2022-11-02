Next Gen 911 progress ongoing for GIS system

Beaverhead County’s Geographical Information Systems (GIS) coordinator is slowly working to prepare the county for the transition to “Next Gen 911” emergency systems.

GIS Coordinator Tracy Sawyer said he was recently awarded a $30,000 grant to convert county data to the proper format. The Beaverhead County 911 committee discussed the grant and other 911 projects at its Oct. 17 meeting.

Next Gen 911 is a nationwide rollout for voice, video and text messaging to tie into emergency response. Beaverhead County officials have spent the past several years improving and updating equipment and software for the 911 center as part of that update. Sawyer’s focus is converting geographic addresses to the proper format to ensure mapping programs can pinpoint locations for emergency calls that come in.

Sawyer explained a number of address points across the county are not in the current system, and it will take time to collect that data and transfer it to the new database.

“A lot of them have to do with cities, Dillon and Lima for example, because they do not have an address coordinator,” he said, adding the majority of addresses are in Dillon specifically. “Lima’s in a bigger world of hurt as far as that goes.”

Sawyer said conversion to the new system is probably twoto three years away.

In other discussion, radio repeater upgrades around the county are finished or close to finished. The upgrades improved interagency communications and removed some radio “dead spots.” Another large update will be the installation of a propane backup tank at the courthouse and the installation of a new generator which can keep 911 operations running in the event of a major power outage or disaster. The county received a grant for that improvement.

The next meeting is scheduled for January.