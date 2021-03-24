New thrift store benefiting county museum opens today

Those looking to find a bargain and benefit the county museum can now do so at the Friends of the Museum Thrift Store, which opens today.

The store, located at 28 E. Center St. across from The Elks, features a variety of donated items for sale, head volunteer Judy Carlson said.

Dillon residents may remember the spot as the location for the former Beaverhead Animal Shelter Thrift Store. That store closed last month when the animal shelter board determined it would fundraise through other means.

The new store is run by the same volunteers, in a space donated for use by building owner and realtor Bette Grose. All proceeds will go to the county museum. The store is operated in partnership with the museum association – the fundraising organization for the museum.

“We are so grateful for these ladies,” said museum association secretary Lynn Giles. “We’re grateful for their generosity – and the museum needs it. This is going to help the museum so much.”

Before the thrift store could be opened, volunteers cleaned up the space once all of the animal shelter’s donated items were removed. A fresh coat of paint on the shelving also brightened it up. The volunteers also needed to stock up on donated items before the doors could open.

Newest volunteer Nan Worel, who moved to Dillon from the Ennis area in December, is the newest member of the volunteer team. She met Carlson and decided she wanted to help out.

“They were so nice, I thought – this is the place to volunteer,” she said. “It’s nice to give back to a community this loving and caring.”

Returning volunteer Judy Dickson will also help out. Dickson volunteered with the animal shelter thrift store over the past four years.

“I wanted to keep doing something for the community, and this needs the funding,” she said.

The new thrift store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Donations of anything other than clothing, shoes and Christmas items are accepted during open hours. For more information, call Carlson at 683-0056.