New Mexico woman gets probation, fine for bomb scare

The New Mexico woman who admitted calling in a bomb threat at Montana Trappers Association banquet held in Dillon last year received two years of probation and a $1,000 fine in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana last week.Dora Sandra Gomez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, previously pleaded guilty to interstate communication of a threat in December 2021. She was sentenced March 30 by District Judge Dana L. Christiansen, who accepted the plea agreement in the case, according to the judgment filed in the case.Gomez, also called Bella Gomez, admitted calling into the banquet at the Frontier Events Center.