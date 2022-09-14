New Fox Run board member appointed

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously appointed a retired chemical engineer to the open seat on the Fox Run road board Sept. 6.

Leland Griffin was the sole person to submit a letter of interest in the appointment. He replaces Russ Richardson, who resigned from the board in August, as he is no longer a resident in the district.

Residents created the special district board two years ago to pave the subdivision’s roads. They will pay for the project annually through their tax bills.

Five residents spoke in Griffin’s favor, outlining his knowledge of the paving industry.

“He probably knows more about the application of millings than anyone else in the neighborhood. He’s demonstrated that through his research and he’s talked to people in the industry,” resident Clint Rouse said. “He had the interest to comply with the request in the paper.”

Rouse referred to the notice placed in local media about the open seat, which ran in the Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 editions of the Dillon Tribune.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley explained he spoke with another resident in that district who urged the commission to appoint someone who opposes the paving. He declined to name the person.

“He was sort of complaining about the mindset of the board members and how they all think the same, and why this is a democracy and this isn’t right, and why we wouldn’t appoint someone in opposition to the whole thing. That’s why I was sort of considering it. Mainly because if someone is that vocal about it, let him step up and see what it’s like to be on the board,” he said.

McGinley previously floated the idea of appointing one of those residents, even though they did not formally request it.

“In reading Leland’s letter and talking to people – I don’t think we could probably hand pick a better person in the county to be on the board, someone with (Leland’s) qualifications,” he added. “That said, the ones that are so vocal against it in the newspaper do not want to step up.”

“I’m kind of surprised there wasn’t somebody else that applied for it,” Commissioner John Jackson said. “Does that surprise other people?” Resident Darrell Turner, an opponent of the project, wrote a letter in the Aug. 17 edition questioning the appointment process and how the Tribune reports on the Fox Run board.

“Will the county commissioners do the right thing and appoint the person with the most votes in the last election, who is not already on the board, or will there be what some people might term another small town, back-room deal? Wait and see what does or does not get reported!” he wrote. Board secretary Mary Rouse reminded the commissioners that the voters chose paving supporters in both elections.

“We’ve had two elections up there. The people who have wanted to move forward with the project have been soundly put on the board, and the ones against it have been soundly defeated,” she said. “That’s the mentality of the neighbors – they want to move forward.”

The next Fox Run board meeting has not yet been scheduled. The board is waiting to receive engineering plans for the paving.