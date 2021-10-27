New emergency safety item deployed by first responders

Local drivers may notice a new, mobile sign on area roadways.

It’s whole purpose is to be noticed—for the good of drivers heading toward it and the people at the scene.

“It’s a reader board,” said Dillon Fire Chief BJ Klose of the large electronic messaging sign mounted on the back of one of his department’s pickup trucks that will carry it to the sites of accidents and other incidents to try to prevent further accidents at those sites.

“We can change the message to say anything we want, and it rotates through three different screens. So, it can say, ‘Slow Down’ ‘Accident Ahead’ ‘Move Left,” added Klose, whose department is called to the scene of every vehicle accidents, where his personnel often face serious perils from speeding, inattentive drivers.

“Basically, we are trying to help keep our people safe—the ambulance people, highway patrol, people from the fire department, the police department, the sheriff’s department,” said Klose of the sign’s purpose.

“Any time we respond to an accident or any serious incident we could deploy it. We have used it probably four or five times already, and you do see a noticeable difference when people aren’t confused by an emergency scene. If you give them clear and concise instructions, they will generally do pretty well. They will slow down and move over,” said Klose of the impact of the sign purchased for a little over $12,000 with help from with the ambulance service, the DUI Task Force, Pioneer Federal Savings & Loan, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department, Fire District #2 and the city’s fire department.

“Everybody pitched in and made it attainable. Had we tried to do it on our own, that would have been really tough. We would have probably had to save for four or five years to get it done. But having all these donors, we were able to make it happen this year.”

The sign coincides with the intent of a MCA 61-8-346 law passed earlier this year by the state legislature concerning the “operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles” and “reckless endangerment of emergency personnel.”

“It’s called the ‘Move Over, Slow Down Law.’ I think Montana has one of the strictest versions in it in the country,” said Klose of a law that can lead to violators getting hit with stiff fines or even jail sentences.

“People need to be aware that somebody’s brother, mother, dad, is out there, and if drivers aren’t paying attention, bad stuff can happen,” said Klose of a law whose passage in Montana was inspired by a speeding vehicle killing a pair of tow truck drives attempting to pull a car out of snow along Interstate 90 just east of Columbus last year.

“The law covers tow trucks, construction, police and fire—it is not just a fire or police department issue. It has to do with protecting everybody who is out there. Quite a few people testified on behalf of the bill, and there were no opponents,” said Klose of a measure that could also keep plenty of drivers safer—if they heed it.

“We have had quite a few drivers not paying attention or looking at their phones or not looking far enough ahead or even people driving past the flagmen or signs that are on the road and then speeding back up, coming through the emergency scenes at speeds way higher than they should be,” said Klose.

“We’ve never had anyone struck, but there’s been a lot of close calls.”

Those close calls could become less close and less frequent with use of the new sign, hopes Klose, who is also hoping people will take measures within their homes to stay safer as part of October being Fire Safety Month.

“Check your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors. Because they do eventually wear out. People need to know difference between the sounds they make and what they mean. Check their dates to make sure they are not nearing the end of their life expectancy,” said Klose.

“I would also really like to encourage people to get their chimneys cleaned before they start burning, so we don’t have a bunch of chimney fires. Because chimney fires can result in house fires, structure fires.”