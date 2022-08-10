New Dillon dojo takes seven state titles

The new little local dojo that could recently became the little local dojo that did—again and again.

Competing with a limited roster in a tourney focusing on a self-defense discipline it does not specialize in, Dillon Martial Arts earned lots of gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2022 Montana State Taekwondo Championships in Butte.

“We won 20 medals, which was crazy, because we are one of the smaller schools around— and certainly one of the newest,” said Nathaniel Freeman, owner of Dillon Martial Arts, the school he founded downtown less than a year ago.

“We were in first place as a team for awhile, but we’re so new, we ran out of belts we could compete for,” recalled Freeman, whose students brought back to Dillon seven gold medals as state champions.

Levin Newby carried home two of those golds—one in sparring and another in forms—as did Freeman’s son Isaac.

A state champ in forms, Rylee Ford gained gold and bronze medals.

Silver and bronze medals went to the Dillon dojo’s Olivia Ford and Colter Cullen and Silas Barba, while Jamie Barba garnered a bronze. Stuart Maness won a gold in sparring, along with a silver, as did schoolmate Phineas Fitch.

“Phineas has excelled at it,” said Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch of his 12-yearold son, who got involved with Dillon Martial Arts through his friendship with Freeman’s son Eli.

“They bumped him up at the state tourney to compete against older kids at higher belts, and he still won,” said Fitch.

“When we were at the state championship,” recalled Freeman, “the president of the Taekwondo Federation came up to me and said, ‘you know what’s interesting about your students—what they lack in knowledge about sport taekwondo’— which is a lot—they more than make up for in that they just don’t quit,’” recalled Freeman, who makes sure his students do get a well-rounded education in martial arts as a means of self-defense and moral conduct.

“It’s been great for my kids in terms of having a positive outside influence teach them about behavior,” said Fitch of Dillon Martial Arts, where his eight-year-old daughter, Darby, also studies, along with her brother, Phineas.

“The school is teaching them a lot more about the benefits of self-discipline and self-motivation,” added Fitch, who studied martial arts during his time in the Marine Corps.

“We’re a mixed martial arts school,” said Freeman, whose background is in kajukenbo, a discipline that seeks to combine the best of five traditional martial arts: karate, judo, jujitsu), kenpo and Chinese boxing.

“So it varies, but as a system, I like to pressure-test it a little bit, which makes our victories at the state championship all the more awesome, because we are not a taekwondo school. We just went and competed at the taekwondo tournament and crushed it,” said Freeman of his school’s fine showing at the event.

“It’s a special set of kids,” said Freeman, a fine arts profes-

Continued to page 10 sor at the University of Montana Western who this year bought the building at the northwest corner of Bannack and Idaho streets downtown as a home for Dillon Martial Arts.

“I quickly rehabbed the downstairs and turned it into a karate studio. A lot of my background is in building and design. My dad was a contractor, so I grew up doing the work,” said Freeman, who owns a home in Dillon with his wife, Emily.

“That building, we love the historic presence of it. And it has such good bones from an inspection perspective. And we love Dillon. We don’t live here by accident. We live here because we love the community,” said Freeman, who hopes to keep Dillon Martial Arts going through a challenging time for downtown businesses coping with the disheveled state of city streets due to the ongoing waterline replacement project.

“We really want to be a presence downtown. And the school is not a money-making thing. It’s just something I really wanted to provide to the community.”