New COVID cases surging, vaccination lags

A sharp increase in new COVID-positive cases is appearing statewide, especially in lower-vaccination counties.

The new cases are also driving a surge in hospitalizations across the state.

Montana added 1,368 new cases and 17 deaths to its tally in the past week, recording 117,033 total cases and 1,708 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Daily new case totals have exceeded 200 each day of the past week (and over 400 Tuesday), with the majority of new cases appearing in Flathead, Cascade and Yellowstone counties. Flathead is leading the pack in new cases, and has a lower vaccination rate (40%) than Cascade (44%) and Yellowstone (47%) counties.

Beaverhead County added five new cases in the past week, in residents in their teens, 20s, 50s and 70s. As of Tuesday, the county recorded four active and 939 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The county’s vaccination rate remained at 49% of eligible residents fully vaccinated; it is slightly higher than the state’s 48% fully vaccinated count. The nation has passed both – as of Tuesday, 165 million U.S. residents have been fully vaccinated (49.7%).

The Delta (India) COVID variant is gaining prevalence in the state and in Beaverhead County. As of July 28, there have been 833 total variant cases recorded, with the majority from the Alpha (United Kingdom) strain (535), followed by the Delta (112) variant. In Beaverhead County Delta is the primary strain circulating, with five confirmed cases; there have been four Alpha-variant cases, and two California-variant cases.

A sharp increase in new COVID cases nationwide prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that masks be worn in public indoor settings in high-transmission areas and in schools, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The goal is to reduce transmission to get more residents vaccinated and protect the overall public health. Montana has not instituted a mask mandate.

There have been 653 total breakthrough COVID cases in the state as of July 28. Of those, 59 people were hospitalized and 13 people died. Most of the breakthrough cases come from the Alpha strain (66), followed by the Delta strain (24).

There have been over 34.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 611,000 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC.