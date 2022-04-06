New county family transfer process gets first test

The Beaverhead County Commissioners approved the first family transfer sent to them under a new process.The commission voted 2-0 in favor of Eric and Amy Hoffmann’s transfer at the March 28 meeting. The property is located off Blacktail and Smith roads south of Dillon. Commissioner Tom Rice was not present.Eric Hoffmann told the commission the transfer is in line with an original handshake agreement he had with the former owner of the property, who was his employer. He then bought an additional 60 acres when the former owner offered them for sale. The transfer is for a portion of the ...