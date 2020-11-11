New book spotlights area novelist

A retired professor is hoping his latest book will highlight the literary history of one of Beaverhead County’s most prolific writers.

Professor Emeritus Alan Weltzien recently released his new book, “Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage.” Savage wrote 13 books over a 44-year period, and one of his most famous works is heading to the big screen.

“He’s easily the best writer from our remote corner of the United States, and his best novels – which I’ve taught for years – are compelling reads,” Weltzien said.

Savage grew up on a ranch in the Horse Prairie region of Beaverhead County, graduating from Beaverhead County High School. He left Montana in 1937 for the east coast, writing novels based on the rural atmosphere where he was raised. Weltzien added Savage’s writing clearly reflects the town of Dillon, with slightly-altered names for local families and streets.

Savage’s stories reflect the darker side of cowboy life, Weltzien said.

“Most of his novels are family dramas,” he said, a grittier view of the traditional cowboy western. Weltzien argues Savage was a closeted gay man, and that tension is reflected in the characters of his stories.

Weltzien moved to Dillon in 1991, learning about Savage through colleagues familiar with Montana authors. Weltzien became interested in Savage’s works as part of his desire to understand the area.

Savage’s book, “The Power of the Dog,” is in postproduction with an estimated release date in 2021. The movie, directed by Jane Campion, stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Weltzien spent three years finalizing the biography just before he retired from a 40-year career as an English professor. Weltzien retired in May after 29 years at the University of Montana Western.

“Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage” is available for purchase at The Bookstore in Dillon or on Amazon.