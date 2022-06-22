New 4-H building work progresses, fair board tentatively approves budget

The new 4-H building at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds got its foundation poured last week, and fair board members expect it will be functional but not complete by the time the fair rolls around this year.

The fair board met June 14 to discuss fair plans and potential upgrades at the fairgrounds.

Board member David Schuett said Ron Morrison and his crew at Rapid Electric and Construction should finish pouring the foundation for the new 4-H building this week. Once that’s cured and ready, the exterior structure can be erected and the interior work can begin. Schuett said the plan is still to have a working facility for the fair this Labor Day weekend, but it may not be completely finished.

The previous 4-H building was removed after a broken water line flooded it and rendered it unusable. It was discovered then that the city’s water main was located beneath the building, though it was not what broke that led to the flood. The fair board chose to move the water main since they would not be able to build over it a second time.

Also ongoing is the city of Dillon’s water main line replacement through town. The fair board will reroute the main line down the midway at the fairgrounds, but that most likely will not take place until events are done at the fairgrounds this fall.

Dillon Jaycees representative Nathan Hunt suggested a few projects he would like to work on as improvements for both the fair and the jaycees, hopefully this year. He suggested installing fencing and panels for safety and security. The projects potentially will improve traffic flow and cut down on people who sneak in to watch the concerts. They also want to install an internet cable from the Jaycee building to the cowboy booth, which will benefit anyone using those parts of the fairgrounds. The fair board authorized the improvements, pending a site review between board members and the Jaycees.

In other action, the board approved a recommended budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins in July. The budget is close to the prior year’s, and will shuffle some of it into a building improvements fund for future capital improvements at the grounds.

The fair board is seeking a fair manager; it hired a grounds and maintenance person previously.