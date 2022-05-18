New 4-H building progress slow, fair manager sought

Work on the new 4-H building is moving slowly, as fair officials realized they needed to have the new building furnished with a sprinkler system.

Fair board member David Schuett told the board May 10 the ground is ready for concrete to be poured, but that cannot be done until the proper-sized fire suppression water lines and their fittings are in place. The hope is to have the building functional, if not finished completely, by the time the fair rolls around later this year.

“It’ll be interesting to see what kind of progress we make. I think we’re probably looking at having a covered building, roughly 90% done, but I doubt it will be finished by the fair,” he said. “If we’ve got the shell, the concrete, a kitchen and water, it’ll be good.”

The previous 4-H building was flooded in October from a broken water line. The structure could not be saved, so 4-H officials have been working with community members and supporters to design and build a new one. The work is being done alongside a major water main line replacement project in the city of Dillon. The new main line will be relocated to follow the midway at the fairgrounds, but that work likely will not be done until activities slow down this fall.

In other discussion, the fair board is looking for a new fair manager, but have not had much interest. Director Keeley Fitzgerald suggested the possibility of splitting the job into two – one for fair management and one for maintenance of the grounds. Schuett said someone had spoken with him that was interested, but would likely be more suited to the management side of the job rather than the maintenance.