New 4-H building full speed ahead

The walls are up, the roof is on, and the windows are in – the shell of the new 4-H building at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds is in place.Beaverhead County fair board members discussed the building’s progress and other fair preparation at the July 12 meeting.“It’s impressive,” board member David Schuett told the board.The hope is to have the building functional, if not completely finished, by fair time and Montana’s Biggest Weekend. Brand new kitchen equipment is ready for installation as well.The former 4-H building was ruined when a water line broke and flooded the building. It was later discovered ...