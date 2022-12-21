Nevada man admits child sexual abuse

A Spring Creek, Nevada, man admitted to having sexual conduct with two underage girls last week in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Joseph Dean Pauley pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of sexual abuse of children Dec. 13. The crimes occurred in 2016 and 2017 in Beaverhead County, when he was roughly 18 or 19 at the time and both girls were under 18.

The plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case. The charges were reduced from the two original felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger accepted the plea, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation and psycho-sexual evaluation. Sentencing will occur after those are finalized. Pauley is out of jail on bond.