Nebraska man denies new charges

A former Dillon man pleaded not guilty in Fifth Judicial District Court last week to charges claiming he tampered with the victim and witness in his cases and possessed methamphetamine while in the Beaverhead County Jail.

Dallas Dale Whiting Jr., 58, has also previously pleaded not guilty to felony counts of burglary, intimidation, tampering with (the same) witness; and misdemeanor criminal mischief and theft in district court. He is also facing revocations of two previously-imposed sentences (from 2017 and 2020), depending on the outcome of the current charges.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked for a $2 million bond, arguing Whiting continues to contact the witness against judicial orders, allegedly brought drugs into the jail, has prior federal drug offenses and absconded on his probation.

“His list of felonies is a mile long,” he said. “He should not be released on the streets ever again.”

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey requested a $75,000 bond, noting Whiting has been unable to meet the previously-imposed $1 million bond, so he saw no harm in reducing it.

Berger kept the $1 million bond, calling it “sufficient for all that’s been going on.” He kept the bond conditions the same, and reminded Whiting of the no-contact requirement with victims, witnesses and family members.

“Mr. Whiting is allegedly getting himself into more trouble,” he said. “I feel like if I amend any bond conditions, Mr. Whiting could continue to dig himself into a hole, allegedly.”

Whiting faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 on the most serious felony charges.