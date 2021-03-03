Nearly 1,000 county residents fully vaccinated

Beaverhead County has almost a thousand of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and Montana is the highest in the nation in vaccine administration.

The county has fully immunized 918 residents (meaning they received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine), out of a total of 2,710 doses administered, as of Monday. Statewide, 90,463 residents were fully vaccinated, out of a total of 260,705 doses administered, as of Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Gianforte noted last week the state is first in the nation in administering its allocated doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of our health care heroes, Montana leads the nation in efficiently administering the doses we receive from the federal government,” he said. “I encourage all Montanans to join me in recognizing our public health officials and health care workers for their fantastic work.”

Nationwide, 6 percent of the population has received both doses of the vaccine; and 13.4 percent have received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data (as of Feb. 23). Montana is in first place, having 6.8 percent of its population fully vaccinated, and 15.8 percent having received at least one dose.

Beaverhead County continued its slow new case growth over the past week, adding four new cases, in individuals in the 0-9, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups. As of Tuesday, the county counted six active cases and 866 total cases, according to the state COVID-19 database.

Area schools continue to report slow case increases in their districts. School District #10 reported a total of 13 cases in the sixth- to eighth grades, 16 cases in kindergarten- to fifth grades, and 13 total cases among staff since the start of the school year (as of the week ending Feb. 28).

Beaverhead County High School tallied 26 total cases since school began, with one of those cases in a staff member, according to the state’s weekly school report (as of Feb. 19). Grant School had two cases total (one a staff member); Lima School had one case in a student; Montana Youth Challenge Academy counted two staff cases; and Wisdom School had one total case listed. The University of Montana Western tallied 123 total cases since the school year began. UMW and Wisdom School did not break out cases by staff and students.

Montana crossed the 100,000 total case mark Monday. There have been 100,158 total cases and 1,372 deaths recorded as of Tuesday, according to state COVID data. The state added 1,118 new cases and 26 deaths to its tally over the past week.

There have been more than 28.4 million cases and over 513,100 deaths counted nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).