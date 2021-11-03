Nate the Great Simkins breaks career TD record

University of Montana Western’s Nate Simkins matched a one-game TD record and pulled himself above all others in an even more impressive category during his Bulldogs 63-7 win over Montana State University-Northern on Saturday in Havre.

The senior wide receiver notched 8 catches for 154 yards and 3 TDs to equal the UMW singlegame TD reception high-water mark he shares with Bulldog alums Craig Cornelius, Walker McItrick, Hannes Boundy and himself (on four previous occasions).

The trio of TD receptions Saturday also pushed Simkins to the top of the school’s all-time career TD reception charts, with his new total of 32 overcoming the 30 Cornelius posted during his 2006–09 college playing days.

A two-time all-state selection during his high school playing days, Simkins also got closer to two other Western career receiving marks held by Cornelius—214 receptions and Cornelius’ 3,345 receiving yards.

“Those are big records, but Nate’s having a pretty incredible finish to his career here,” said Nourse of Simkins, who still has two games to make up the differences of 14 catches and 388 yards between his current college totals and the ones Cornelius accumulated during his storied career.

Though considering how productive Simkins has been the last two games (18 catches for 328 yards), one would be as foolish to doubt his potential to do it as to try to cover him one-on-one in the red zone.