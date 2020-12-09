Myers opens new interior design business

With people spending a lot more time indoors these days, many may also be spending more time considering redecorating the inside of their homes.

And those who drive down South Atlantic Street in Dillon may notice a uniquely and stylishly renovated building housing a new business that can help folks do just that.

“I’d been thinking about it for several years,” said Tammi Myers of pursuing a new career in interior design, which she took the leap into last month with the opening of 406 Designs & Goods in Dillon.

“I still loved teaching—I loved every minute of teaching,” said Myers, who spent more than three decades as a professional educator and coach, most of it in Dillon, before venturing into her new venture.

“And I thought, well, I’m going to go from one love to another love, and so here I am.”

Where Myers is at now is the old Spanky’s Garage building at the corner of Glendale and Atlantic in Dillon.

“I decided that I wanted a brick and mortar business, instead of just working out of my house. I wanted a place to showcase what I do,” said Myers, who encourages folks to come by her business to just visit and relax and enjoy the fine complimentary teas and coffees she offers.

“Because I thought that would help people just understand me a little bit better and what I was going to offer for them,” said Myers, who achieved that by moving into and redesigning the old auto repair shop space and boldly renovating it earlier this year.

“When this came available for rent I was like, this is just the perfect building for it. I love rustic industrial personally, and this building is that to a tee—with the old metal-framed windows and the garage doors, high ceilings, the steel beams, I mean, a concrete floor—you know that’s as industrial as you can get,” said Myers of the unlikely space she’s turned into a showcase for her interior design skills.

“And then all the windows, I love. I sit in here in the morning, and the sun comes through there, I can see a bit of the mountains from where I’m at. It’s at a great location, right here on Atlantic. I was just drawn to it. I’m drawn to buildings with character.”

Myers has added to that character with an extreme makeover that’s brought out the building’s essential character by highlighting some of the aspects of its character only she may have fully appreciated before.

For instance, she accentuated its high ceilings and muted color palette by hanging some giant tumbleweeds from its ceiling.

406 Designs & Goods also showcases items Myers is selling to her customers at affordable prices, such as eccentric vases, and vintage items refurbished and sometimes repurposed for new uses—like a love seat or an old radio box reconfigured as a liquor cabinet. “I’ve been collecting all types of things, furniture and just everything for about seven or eight years, so I’ve had a nice little stockpile, and once we got it all painted and ready then I was able to start working on pieces to bring in and stage,” said Myers, who sees her business as one part affordable gift shop.

“I really love mixing old and new and giving things a new life, so that part was really fun.”

The items serve not just as fine examples of Myers’ taste in furniture, but also of her ability to visually renovate a space as an interior designer.

“My whole goal is to get into people’s homes and help them. I hear so many times, over and over, ‘I can look at something and say I love that, but I don’t know how to put it together myself. I don’t know how to make everything work in a room and I just need help with that.’ And I think that’s part of teacher coming out in me,” said Myers, the longtime former PE teacher and track coach at BCHS.

“Of course, I’m going to do whatever the client wants, but I also try to help them get outside of their box a little bit and help them to expand their horizons. That part is really fun,” smiled Myers.

“I really like to help and let my creative side go to work and just help folks feel comfortable and love walking in their door and going, ‘Ahh, I’m so glad I’m home, I love this space.’”

For more information about 406 Designs & Goods, call 406- 660-1098 or go to its Facebook page.