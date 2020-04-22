Museum sets summer hours and staffing, though pandemic may force closed doors

Beaverhead County Museum will be open six days a week this summer, if the coronavirus pandemic subsides and social distancing orders are relaxed.

Museum trustees unanimously approved the new hours at a Thursday meeting, held over video conferencing software. Assuming Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay at home order is lifted, the museum will be open June 2 to Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 12-5 p.m. Sundays.

The museum closed for the winter last year, to minimize a budget shortfall. The closures, and reduced hours of Executive Director Cheryl Pierce, helped bring the budget back in line. Now the museum board wants to have the museum open as long as possible this year, to bring in as much revenue as possible before its winter closure.

The board also determined how best to staff the museum if it is open. Pierce will be full time for part of the summer (to accommodate her other job), with part-timers manning the museum and cleaning when Pierce goes back to full-time hours to her other position. Volunteers are also hoped to fill in for some slots as needed.

Board member Donna Jones asked Pierce to focus on getting as much information as possible together on the museum’s artifacts in a rented storage unit, so the board can determine if it will keep or remove them from its collection. The museum moved those items to a storage unit last year, when the U.S. Post Office told them they needed to vacate its basement where they were stored. That storage unit is $74 per month, and board members previously said they wanted to get that cleared to remove that cost.

The museum board’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 20, to approve the final budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The board hopes to make decisions on the artifacts in that storage unit at the June meeting.