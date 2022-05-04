Museum set for summer

The Beaverhead County Museum will debut a new way for attendees to get information about its exhibits – all they’ll need is a cell phone.

Museum Executive Director Candi Whitworth told the trustee board April 20 the new “Guide by Cell” program allows smartphone users to scan a QR code to get text and audio explanations of individual exhibits. The museum will be one of the first to use the technology in Montana.

The audio-tour program is being used at attractions such as an art museum in Colorado, a botanical garden in New York, an aquarium in California and a historic park in Pennsylvania, according to the program’s website, guidebycell.com.

The information people pull up on their phones can only be viewed at the museum, Whitworth said. That will ensure people cannot just save the information and take it with them wherever they go.

Board member Lee Graves is helping with setting up the audio for the tour and the information that will appear on smartphones while people are taking the tour. The program will track usage to let staff know which are the most popular and entertaining exhibits, which will help them as they consider new displays, Whitworth said.

Southwestern Montana News is letting museum officials use its studio to do the audio recording, Whitworth said.

The program costs $2,700 annually, and the Friends of the Museum will pay that fee, Friends member Lynn Giles said.

Whitworth said staff are hoping to have several exhibits set up with the new program for the summer season, but not all of them. It will be an ongoing process to get all of the museum’s displays included.

In another discussion, the museum board discussed its budget and outlined potential projects to improve the facilities. Board Treasurer Neal Straus said the board is on track for the budget, but still needs to spend roughly $20,000 to be in line with the county’s budget goals. Straus said the county tries to keep a certain percentage of individual budgets in cash reserves. Too much money in the fund can be a red flag for financial auditors, or the county may decide to reduce how much it funds the operation annually. replacing the doors in the Depot, a new audio/visual system for the theater itself, painting any and all museum facilities, creating a drip sprinkling system for flowers around the campus and fixing the theater’s seats. Museum officials and Friends group members have been trying to get grants to fund these and other improvements.

The board finalized its summer hours at the meeting. The museum will open its doors starting May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. In June, the museum’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27. After that, the museum will return to a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday schedule through Oct. 28. Special tours outside of normal hours can always be requested.