Museum budget in good shape, director eyeing strat plan

The Beaverhead County Museum’s budget is sitting pretty, and the museum’s board is considering a number of fixer-upper projects with the surplus.

The museum board met June 16 and discussed the most recent facilities updates and upcoming fixes.

Board treasurer Neal Straus noted the budget at the time of the meeting had roughly $36,000 in the bank, more than it expected for the end of the fiscal year. The only expenses not yet included are the payments for new computers and employee salaries.

“If you have any bills – please get them in. Or if you have projects you want to start and get into the current budget year, please do so,” he said.

If the planned tax revenue comes in, Straus said he expected the museum would start the next fiscal year with about $48,000 in the bank.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth told the board a number of facilities projects are underway, or are planned to take place soon. Some of those updates include drip irrigation systems in planters around the museum, regular mowing and landscaping and cleaning of the main museum building. Updates to the security system, repairs to the cabin’s sod roof, and maybe adding wireless internet to the Depot Theatre still need to take place.

Whitworth said she had stocked the gift shop, updated informational brochures and is working with a variety of volunteers to keep the museum staffed. Board members Donna Jones and Lorraine Wheat-King have also donated their time fixing up and cleaning around the museum.

Two new exhibits – board member John Breen’s mining and Ron Loge’s indigenous peoples – are either close to completion or fully completed.

Whitworth added the museum has seen more visitors come through the doors than either of the past two years.

“I’m estimating by the end of June we’ll have had over 400 visitors so far,” she said. “We’ve been really, really busy.”

Whitworth said she intends to develop a draft strategic plan for the next year to five years for board members to review and update with their goals.

The next museum meeting is scheduled for July 21.