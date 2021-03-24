Museum board wrapping up director interviews

The Beaverhead County Museum board is moving quickly through interviews for its next executive director, with a hope to have someone in place in April.

Trustee board chairman John Garry told the board at its March 17 meeting that it received seven resumes, and the review committee selected five to interview.

The committee – which includes Garry, association board members Dale Giem and Lynn Giles, trustee board treasurer Neal Straus and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Jones – hopes to deliberate and come up with recommendations for a full trustee board vote this week.

Before a new director can be hired, both the museum trustee board and the Beaverhead County Commissioners must approve the hiring.

“I’m impressed at the applicants we’ve interviewed,” Giles said at the board meeting. “It will be a hard choice.”

The last museum executive director resigned from the fulltime position due to the museum’s budget issues; though she did continue working there on a part-time basis through August 2020. A part-time administrator runs the day-to-day operations currently.

“One of the interesting things is, each candidate seems to have different strengths,” Garry said. “One candidate has a very strong background in education and museums, another seems to have a lot of marketing skills. They all have very good ideas.”

The board spent time discussing issues that need addressing, such as security updates, maintenance needs and other issues. The board has not yet set an opening date for the museum this year.