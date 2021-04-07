Museum board vets executive director candidates

The Beaverhead County Museum board of trustees is nearing the end of its executive director search, with four applicants being considered for the role.

The museum board met Monday to discuss the candidates and rank their preferences. From there, the position will be offered to the individuals in that order; the interested candidate’s information will be then sent to the Beaverhead County Commissioners for final hiring approval.

This was the second meeting in a week of the museum board for this purpose; the meeting held March 29 was improperly noticed to the public, forcing the board to redo it (see related story).

Board Chairman John Garry said seven people applied for the director position, and the board’s hiring committee interviewed five of those candidates. One of the five withdrew their application, leaving four candidates for the full board to review. The same slate of candidates were still in the running despite the delay due to the public meetings violation.

Garry did not provide the names of the candidates, citing privacy reasons. He said the individual candidates each excelled in different areas – some had strong backgrounds in history or museums, others had organizational or fundraising and grant-writing skills.

The museum board hopes to have the director in place prior to the museum’s opening this summer, and preferably sooner rather than later. The board has not yet finalized an opening date for the museum this year.