Museum board sets opening dates

The Beaverhead County Museum will open for its summer season May 2 this year, the museum’s board decided March 16. The museum will expand its open hours and days as June approaches.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday beginning May 2. Saturdays will be dependent on interest, and private tours can always be requested. Starting in June, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through the end of August. September and October will go back to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday schedule, with the option for special tours during closed hours.

The museum swapped to winter month closure a few years ago, to combat a budget crunch. Museum staff use the winter hours to get caught up on backlogged cataloging and research work, and plan out exhibits for the upcoming summer season.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth updated the museum board on planned exhibits and events for this summer. The long-awaited Indigenous Peoples exhibit by Ron Loge is finished, and the museum hopes to have a grand opening celebration for it. A date for that has not yet been set. The longtime train exhibit is in the process of being updated, as some pieces are starting to fall apart. Typical events – such as the Dillon Public Library’s summer programs – are expected to return.

Whitworth said she hopes to have new QR code and smartphone exhibit software ready to go this summer, which is a new technological feature one of the museum’s donors wanted to see installed.

Board members continue to review facilities updates for the overall campus, such as new doors, exterior and interior painting, and Depot Theatre audio and video improvements. Board and Friends of the Museum members are working on grants for some of those new features.

The next meeting is set for April 20.