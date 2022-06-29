Museum board reviews budget, planned projects

The Beaverhead County Museum’s trustee board is nearing finalization of next year’s budget, and slowly accomplishing this year’s list of planned improvements.

The board met June 15 to discuss those and other topics.

Board Treasurer Neal Straus noted tax revenues had not yet been posted to their budget, so the museum was still short roughly $16,000 as a result. Donations were down so far the current fiscal year, but Straus believed that might be due to board members directing people to donate to the Friends of the Museum; the museum would then get those dollars at some point.

The museum is on budget for the current fiscal year, and it expects a slight increase due to increased tax revenues for next year, he said.

Straus suggested the board formally request its two mills from the county commissioners for the next fiscal year, and ask the Friends for what they have available to donate, and to what purposes. That will help inform a more finalized budget, which it hopes to have up for approval at the July meeting.

Several planned upgrades for museum facilities are in the works, Board Chairman John Breen reported. Rails within the museum buildings were expected to be painted by the end of the month, and drip water irrigation is being installed in flower beds around the grounds. The Depot’s doors are going to be rehabbed as soon as possible, but that may not occur until the next budget year.

Straus noted the audio and visual upgrades to the Depot Theatre are underway. A new projector has been purchased and will be mounted from the existing light bars at the theater. They also purchased a new computer to link to the projector for various movies and presentations. Two new speakers were purchased, along with a sound mixer and body microphones. Eventually new LED lights and a new pull-down projector screen will be installed.

“This will enhance the value of the whole museum,” he said.

The next meeting is set for July 20.