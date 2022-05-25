Museum board outlines building improvements

The Beaverhead County Museum will be getting facilities improvements over the next few months.The trustee board met May 18, and authorized spending roughly $17,000 to rehabilitate the Depot Theatre’s doors, adding lighting to the Indigenous Peoples exhibit, replacing rails, installing a drip irrigation system, and improving audio and visual capabilities in the theater.Treasurer Neal Straus reported the museum is right on budget, and needed to nail down projects to work on to reduce a budget surplus. The board had roughly $21,000 to spend to bring the museum’s cash on hand in line with county budgetary goals. Much of that surplus ...