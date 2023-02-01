Museum board hires assistant director, plans spring opening

Beaverhead County Museum officials are aiming for a “soft opening” in April this spring, and its board and volunteers are scrambling to get a number of improvements up and running by that time.

The museum board also formally welcomed new Assistant Director Chris Montgomery and new board member Mark McGinley at its Jan. 18 meeting. McGinley replaces John Garry, who died last year.

Montgomery is part of the Centennial Valley Historical Society, and said she has a passion for preserving the history of the county.

Treasurer Neal Straus noted the museum’s budget is on target now roughly halfway through the fiscal year. The rest of the income will be from the second batch of property tax payments to the county, museum admissions and sales when the facility opens.

Museum campus upgrades are ongoing. Recent facility improvements include updated security alarms, sensors, cameras and access protocols; new paint for a few of the museum’s buildings; and new audio and visual equipment at the Depot Theatre. The board hopes to finish painting the Depot and theater before the end of the current year. Beaverhead County granted the museum $80,000 for improvements from its share of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) infrastructure dollars.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth asked the board to give her a list of additional projects that could be paid for through grants.

Board member Donna Jones updated the group on progress for the new railroad exhibit, “Ride the Rails Into Montana.” The first phase is largely done, though a few final tweaks need to be made.

The railroad project will be a new permanent exhibit at the Depot, alongside the Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana and the Audubon Birds of Southwest Montana exhibits. Board members have also been working on new programs to be shown at the theater which will debut this year.

The museum will host a talk on Pit the Elephant by University of Montana Western Professor Emeritus Jack Kirkley next month. Tickets can be purchased at Womack’s and the museum; the event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Depot Theatre.

Whitworth said she plans to open the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday starting in April. Expanded hours for the rest of the summer have yet to be determined.

The next meeting is set for Feb. 15.