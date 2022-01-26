Museum board eyes grants for improvements

Beaverhead County Museum officials are hoping to tackle a number of needed maintenance projects before they open this year, though the work depends on receipt of grant funding.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth told the board she and former director Lynn Giles are putting in grants to the Montana History Foundation, Great Harvest, the Montana Historical Society and more. The grants would fund resetting doors, new security locks, painting buildings and possibly an intern to help with museumrelated archiving of collections.

Board treasurer Neal Straus suggested asking Union Pacific Railroad for grant funding, since the Depot building (and the train exhibit inside) both need some updates.

Board member Donna Jones also pointed to the Beaverhead Foundation, if any improvements might have a benefit for seniors. Whitworth said one project is underway – audio explanations of exhibits that patrons can listen to through their cell phones.

Board member John Garry updated the board on the furnace it decided to fix at the last board meeting. The new furnace should be installed within the next week. Giles said she is seeking a NorthWestern Energy grant to cover some of the expense.

In other discussion, Straus reported the museum is right on budget for the first half of the fiscal year. Jones asked if the budget could support opening the museum in April this year instead of May.

Straus said he would look into the estimated cost of having Whitworth full-time at that point to see if it works out. He pointed out the board has hired additional part-time help and cleaning services to the budget, which will also have an impact.

"If we open on May 1, I'm confident we will be just fine," he said. "I'll need to run the numbers to see when she can shift back to full time."

Friends of the Museum member Dale Giem reported the group is working to set up the match for the up-to-$25,000 annual grant it received from an anonymous donor. He also highlighted the income the Friends of the Museum Thrift Store brings in on a regular basis.

"The little thrift store helps. They deserve a huge round of credit," he said. "They have been a phenomenal ongoing fundraiser for us."

The next museum board meeting is set for February.