Museum board eyes budget, future operations

Beaverhead County Museum officials are considering updating equipment and restocking shelves in anticipation for reopening next year.

The museum board of trustees is watching the budget closely, despite needing to replace a number of staff computers and hire a new executive director.

Board Treasurer Neal Straus discussed the museum’s finances at the Nov. 18 meeting. He said the museum spent $23,000 in the first four months of operation, which is tracking below expected expenditures so far.

“We are still very positive on the cash side,” he said.

That revelation brightened the board’s outlook, with Chairman John Garry wondering if the board could purchase three new computers for the museum’s aging equipment. Straus stepped on that idea, however, suggesting the board should begin looking at hiring a new executive director before splurging on other needs.

“I think it’s important for whoever is the new director to organize the museum. I’m not saying we don’t need these computers and shouldn’t get them. What I’m saying is we need to have a vision or a plan on how these will be deployed and used,” Straus said.

Former executive director Cheryl Pierce resigned last year to take a full-time job at Beaverhead County High School. The year before, she switched her schedule to a part-time one, which pulled the budget out of a sea of red ink.

The museum is currently closed to the public, though private tours can be scheduled. An interim administrator is ensuring bills are paid and facilities continue to operate. The board previously discussed hiring a new director but on a part-time basis, as the full-time position added to past financial difficulties. Garry said he would get the job description for the director from the county and begin outlining the process for hiring a new executive director.

Straus also suggested developing a forecast of expected expenses for the rest of the fiscal year.

The board authorized administrator Kristen Larche to spend up to $3,000 restocking the gift shop for the museum. Larche said much of the shop’s items were out of stock, and she needed to restock before reopening next year. The board left the selection of the items to Larche’s discretion, though encouraged her to not duplicate items other local shops are selling.

In other action, board member Maryellen Wilkerson submitted her resignation at the meeting. She said she would like to continue to volunteer, but does not feel like she is able to commit to being on the board. Wilkerson’s term ends at the end of December.