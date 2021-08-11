Museum board debates adding director hours

A review of the county museum’s estimated budget for the upcoming year brought a sense of deja vu to Beaverhead County Museum board members last week, who are hoping to expand the museum director’s working hours in the next year.

The museum’s trustee board eyed its financial ability to extend director Candi Whitworth’s hours at an Aug. 4 budget meeting. Whitworth was hired in April on a part-time basis to work more hours in the summer months, when the museum is open to the public. Other parttime staff and volunteers fill in when Whitworth is unavailable.

The museum has not had a nearly full-time director since August 2019, when then-director Cheryl Pierce resigned, citing that position as the reason the museum was in dire financial straits. The position was a threefourths position at that time, which meant the board needed to provide health insurance – the cost was roughly $53,000 annually at that point for the salary and benefits.

That year, the board decided to close during winter months when fewer visitors would attend. It re-hired Pierce on a similar contract to Whitworth’s, which beefed up the museum’s cash reserves. That allowed members to put money into sprucing up the museum and adding a couple of exhibits.

A preliminary budget for the current fiscal year (starting July 1) offered several scenarios for increasing director hours, but those changes also added significantly to the costs because of the benefits. Whitworth said she has her own insurance and does not need the county’s, but the budget must include that expense (estimated at $12,000) regardless.

Retired Director Lynn Giles pushed for extending Whitworth’s hours, pointing out the majority of time planning and organizing for the next museum opening happens in the winter.

“Today, she had people in all day. She didn’t get any planning done or any of the other details she needs to take care of – she needs to be able to have time to work on displays. It’s time consuming,” Giles said. “I think it’s not only unfair to the director, but I think it’s unfair to the museum. I think you ought to try to give her three-fourths time, work full time in the summer and at least part time in the winter, so she can get all these things done.”

Commissioner Mike McGinley noted the proposed budget has roughly $40,000 in reserve, but $20,000 of that is one-time savings.

“If you throw in threefourths time, we’ve got to look at revenue, because you can’t cut enough of your expenditures for it,” he said. “It’s a revenue problem.”

“I think we ought to give her the opportunity to do that, to generate her own salary,” Giles argued. “If you don’t get it off the ground, if you don’t give it a chance, you’re going to sit here every year about people not coming in, the museum not making income, and it’ll be the same things over and over.”

McGinley and board President John Garry said the museum has to have some cash in reserve to start the fiscal year to pay Whitworth’s salary. The largest payments occur when people pay property taxes, which is generally in November and May.

“I think you’re lowballing revenue for next year. If we keep going the way we are and we stay open until the end of October, then your admissions will be more than you’ve budgeted,” Giles said.

Board member John Breen wondered what the museum would do if the revenue did not come in after increasing Whitworth’s hours.

“If we went one year and it failed, will we have to lay her off or cut her wages?” he asked. “It’s a risk, when you consider this didn’t work two years ago.”

“You had a full-time person two years ago who didn’t want to raise any money. She didn’t think it was part of her job description. She didn’t do the displays, she didn’t want to pep up the museum,” Giles said.

“I’m with you 100 percent, this is all budget driven. We’re trying to stay within the budget and we have to make it work. That was the only way we could see at the time, and you’re absolutely right, not having her available (in the winter) is a self-defeating situation,” Garry said. “If it doesn’t pan out, next year we won’t have a reserve, and then we’re back to that first budget meeting with Cheryl.”

Board member Aggie Helle said she was also reluctant to expand director hours when the revenue is not there.

“We have to live within our budget. I was part of the fundraising that happened in the past...we have a very supportive community. We have the potential to do that again, but it took a lot of effort to raise between $10,000 and $20,000 a year,” she said.

The museum’s non-profit association also helps with funding museum projects.

Giles said she paid for herself by getting grants while she was director. The grants supported the museum’s upkeep and other projects. She added she believed Whitworth would be able to do that, or should be given the chance to try.

“That’s part of the director’s job, whether the previous director thought that or not,” she said. “From the time the museum began, the executive director raised money and put their heart and soul into it.”

McGinley noted the board could survive if there was $25,000 in carryover, but less than that is inadvisable. Historically the museum would come up roughly $10,000 short each time.

“You can’t just take Candi’s salary into it,” McGinley said, noting adding more payroll for her removes it for other contracted services – lawn mowers, snow removal, and other part-time help. “It’s a money problem, and it has been for a long time. Last year was a weird year, and you’ve got some extra cash to spend. But one-time-only money means one-time-only money.

“Unless you get more revenue. Hopefully you’re right Lynn. That’s one of the reasons I keep looking back at your budgets. It hasn’t happened in 20 years, so I don’t know why it would happen this year,” he added.

“Do we stumble forward or take a chance?” Garry asked. “We took a chance with Cheryl and we failed.”

“Candi isn’t Cheryl,” board member Lorraine King said.

The board tabled making a final decision on the budget. The board needs to approve a budget by Sept. 1, though it can amend the budget after approval.