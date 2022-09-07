Museum board considers more staff

Beaverhead County Museum trustees are planning to add staff to ensure the museum is open longer throughout the year, but the details are sketchy due to uncertain income.

The museum board discussed its plans for the future and their hopes for the year’s budget at an Aug. 17 meeting.

Board Chairman John Breen said the proposed budget sent to the county, if approved, would set Executive Director Candi Whitworth as a three-fourths time person, and allow for hiring an assistant director part-time. The staff roster would also include funding for summer help and cleaning crews.

The director would focus on administration, grant writing, managing volunteers, advertising, exhibit development and supervision, he said. The assistant would back up the director in their absence, work with cataloging archives and artifacts, manage store maintenance and other matters, including explaining exhibits to visitors.

“We need to up our game and improve the museum, with better or more service, and it takes money to do that,” Breen said. “(The assistant director) would free the director from having to take care of the public all the time to do other things.”

That involves improved exhibits, rotating exhibits more often, updating and improving the Depot Theatre, having an attractive museum complex that is well-maintained, and having a functional archive for researchers and visitors. The board has already updated audio and visual equipment at the theater, repaired roofs, installed security enhancements, and is working on repainting all the buildings. Another goal is to plan for up to three fundraisers a year to assist with revenue generation, and holding community events to bring more people in the front door.

To accomplish those goals, the board requested $44,500 from the Friends of the Museum fundraising group to bolster this year’s budget. Those dollars may largely come from a generous donor who is providing up to $25,000 annually for the next few years if the Friends group can raise match money. The rest would come from admissions, museum store sales and grants.

“It really hinges on what the (Friends) feel they can give us,” Breen said. “If we don’t get that much money, we will have to operate like we did this past year and keep treading water. We wouldn’t be able to afford an assistant director, or try to get a stronger management system going in this place.”

The executive director position went from part time to full time and back again over the past few years, as the board struggled to stabilize the budget. Former Executive Director and Friends member Lynn Giles said their large donor wants a full-time director, and the time-limited donations are an attempt to get the organization back on its feet.

“We will help as much as we can,” Giles said. “But there’s some money we cannot spend.”

Giles referenced the $50,000 the group received when it sold the open space between two buildings on South Montana Street, which is now being used as the Andrus Hotel parking lot. The dollars for the sale are dedicated to be used for new storage facilities for the museum campus.

Board members also discussed plans for new and improved exhibits. Trustee Donna Jones said they are thinking of rearranging the museum side of the Depot to feature three permanent exhibits, since the ones in there currently are unlikely to be movable. That includes the new “Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana,” the Audubon Bird Display of Beaverhead County, and a new and improved train exhibit.

Whitworth reminded the board the facility’s open hours have scaled back as fall approaches. Hours are currently 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through the end of October.

The next board meeting is set for Sept. 21.