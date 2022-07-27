Museum board considers additional employee

Beaverhead County museum officials are looking into adding a staff member to help the executive director accomplish all her required duties.The museum’s board of trustees met July 20 to discuss the new fiscal year’s budget, staff additions and other improvements.Board treasurer Neal Straus outlined the draft new fiscal year budget at the meeting, which estimates $127,000 in revenue and $137,000 in expenses. That budget – if approved – is significantly higher than the 2021-22 budget year. Straus said the increased estimates for income includes additional tax mill dollars from increased tax revenues in the county, additional donations from the Friends ...