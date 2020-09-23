Museum board approves artifact removals

The Beaverhead County museum board agreed to find new homes for over two dozen artifacts they deem unnecessary to the collection, in an effort to free up storage space.

The board approved 27 items for deaccession at its Sept. 15 meeting.

Artifact deaccessioning is a lengthy, involved process. Artifacts cannot just be dumped in the county landfill if they do not fit the museum’s mission – they must be researched on how the museum got the item in the first place, then offered to the source for return. If there is no information on an item, museum staff can then offer the items to other museums or public agencies like Bannack State Park.

The board has wrestled with storage for years and has not been accepting new artifacts due to lack of space. It wants to build two new climate-controlled storage facilities when the funds are available to do so; until then, the board is paying rent on a storage unit to house some of the largest items. Those items were previously stored below the Dillon Post Office, but postal staff asked for the removal for their own storage needs.

The items in the storage unit are the highest priority for removal, since that unit is costing the board $74 a month to maintain. Many of the artifacts are duplicative or in poor shape, and museum staff have struggled to find records on who donated them to see if the families want them returned.

Museum administrator Kristen Larche said staff have found records listed in its tracking system that are either misnumbered or labeled, or are not listed at all. Staff continue to look through paper records to correct those errors, but it is a time-consuming process.

“There’s 60 years of files in there and hundreds of items, it’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” she said.

Board Chairman John Garry referenced items such as a Toronto souvenir cup from a prominent Beaverhead County family donated to the collection – something he did not believe suited the mission of the museum.

Other large items include several organs, mounted caribou heads and multiple bedpans. Board members previously thought those bedpans – if deaccessioned and unwanted by original donors – would make excellent props for the Bannack ghost town.

Even if the most recently deaccessioned items are relocated to their former owners or other museums, there are still a number of items in that storage unit to review.

Roofs to be replaced

Treasurer Neal Straus updated the board on the museum’s roof replacement progress. The roofs over all museum buildings and the Depot were damaged in a major 2019 hailstorm. Straus said the contractors are working with the insurance adjustor to determine the final cost, which will be paid completely by the insurance company.

The Depot roof is expected to be the most costly, as its replacement needs to follow the National Register of Historic Places guidelines. The new roof will match closely with the one it replaces, but will also include new vents on the railroad side to improve airflow and bring the roof closer to current building code standards.

The insurance adjustor previously did not include the roof over the main museum building in its recommendations for replacement, but has agreed to do so after a more thorough review. The cost will be completely covered by insurance, Straus said, and the contractors hope to have it done within the next few weeks.

In other action, the board agreed to make the museum available for private tours by appointment, in the hopes of bringing in donations while it is closed for the winter. Those interested can call the museum and leave a message at 683-5027 or email bvhdmuseum@hotmail. com.