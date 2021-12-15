Murder suspect’s trial in limbo over representation

A Dillon man accused of knowing about the 2020 death of Larry Coon and delaying reporting it to police is facing his own delays getting his day in court.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 57, is awaiting his fourth attorney in the murder case. The first attorney, J.B. Anderson, withdrew as Johnson’s counsel, and was replaced by Nicholas Hyde; Hyde was later replaced by Victor Bunitsky. Bunitsky was recently removed by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger, over a conflict of interests.

In the Oct. 29 order, Berger noted Bunitsky previously represented Cristina VanDuinen, who is a co-defendant in the Coon murder case. VanDuinen pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence in June, admitting to agreeing to help Sandy

Moore hide Coon’s body and providing a suitcase to do so. Moore pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide, admitting to strangling Coon after a heated argument, causing his death. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

VanDuinen’s attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle urged the court to remove Bunitsky from the case, highlighting his familiarity with VanDuinen from his prior representation of her.

“It has been established (that) Cristina VanDuinen intends to testify against Kerry Johnson and provide testimony adverse to his interests. Mr. Bunitsky, as attorney for Mr. Johnson, presumably will need to cross-examine Ms. VanDuinen, a key witness against Mr. Johnson. The information Mr. Bunitsky should use against Ms. VanDuinen could have only been learned during his representation of Ms. VanDuinen, to include confidential client conversations and interviews,” Gannon-Nagle wrote in her request for Bunitsky’s removal. “If Mr. Bunitsky continues to represent Kerry Johnson and does cross examine Cristina VanDuinen regarding the confidences she has learned in his representation of her, he will be violating ethical duties to his former client, Ms. VanDuinen.”

Berger raised the potential conflict issue when Bunisky appeared as Johnson’s attorney in a court hearing in October. At that time, Bunitsky said he did not believe there was a conflict, as he had no knowledge of the homicide case and received no information from VanDuinen during his representation of her about this case.

In his order removing Bunitsky, Berger cited Johnson’s right to the assistance of counsel under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and his right to conflict-free representation.

“Even assuming VanDuinen relayed no information to Bunitsky about the Coon homicide she certainly relayed other information to Bunitsky about herself. This court specifically remembers Bunitsky’s arguments regarding his then client’s mental health and chemical dependency issues. Bunitsky has inside knowledge of VanDuinen’s personality and ‘limitations,’” Berger wrote in his order. “If he chooses to exploit these during cross examination, he is advancing Johnson’s interests over VanDuinen’s. If he chooses not to cross examine VanDuinen with this inside information, he is acting as a detriment to Johnson. It is evident an actual conflict exists.”

Johnson appeared Thursday in court. Berger said no attorneys have yet filed the required paperwork to represent him in this case, and he did not want to jeopardize Johnson’s rights by moving forward without one. Berger noted there had been rumors Johnson was being represented by a new attorney, but the court could not operate on rumors.

Berger encouraged Johnson to have the attorney file the appropriate paperwork so the case could proceed, or have the Office of the Public Defender appoint an attorney. A status conference in the case is scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 16.

Johnson has other, separate pending cases that require attorney appointments as well – a felony bail jumping case; and a separate obstruction of justice, theft, and drug case.

Johnson’s trial in the murder case is currently set for the end of January 2022.