Muntzer: Grand jury indictment adds three charges

A local businessman pleaded not guilty Friday to additional charges resulting from his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riots Jan. 6.

Henry “Hank” Muntzer, owner of Dillon Appliances Inc., pleaded not guilty to five total charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Muntzer is accused of obstructing an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a grand jury indictment filed Feb. 10.

Muntzer is best known for a QAnonsupporting mural covering his South Atlantic Street business. QAnon is a right-wing conspiracy theory supporting former President Donald Trump. Muntzer was arrested by local police at the request of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in January, and was released from jail on his own recognizance.

The original criminal complaint alleged Muntzer traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend a Trump rally. During the certification of the vote count in Congress, attendees at that rally marched to the Capitol and forced their way inside, disrupting the process. The complaint includes photographs and video images of participants inside the Capitol building from news media coverage of the incident; Muntzer’s face appears in one image broadcast on MSNBC.

Muntzer, who spoke with the Dillon Tribune after returning from D.C., shared videos he shot before and during the rally and subsequent riot at the Capitol. Some of those videos showed Muntzer’s placement outside of the building and then rushing with the crowd inside. The videos were posted on his Facebook page, which was later hidden or removed.

On Friday, he called the case fraudulent, and the incidents themselves a “trap.”

“The case is not based on facts at all,” Muntzer said.

He said he went to D.C. to attend the rally and support Trump; he had not intended to go to the Capitol.

“My video footage makes it clear – Trump asked us to go there, and we went,” Muntzer said. “I went (to D.C.) to support the president – he asked us to go there. I didn’t know we were going to the Capitol at all until during his speech.

“So like, all of us walked into a trap, looking back on it,” he added.

Muntzer said when he got to the Capitol he saw no barricades or guards around the Capitol grounds.

“Somebody inside the Capitol opened the doors up and waved us in,” he said, noting he stayed in the main areas of the building.

“After a while they were pepper-spraying all of us. It turned into a mosh pit and they tried to push us out,” Muntzer said. “I was up near the front where the guards were. I was peppersprayed and pushed. One of the guys started hitting me with a club. I said ‘what are you doing, I’m stuck here. There are four thousand people behind me.’”

He added he did not see any broken doors or damage while he was inside the building, and he never saw anyone shot.

Five people died during the riots, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for “inciting an insurrection” on Jan. 6, but was acquitted of the charge by the U.S. Senate.

Muntzer said he attended the rally because he “wanted to make sure the (November) vote was counted correctly.”

“We were asking for our votes to be counted – there’s nothing wrong with that. Congress needed to do the right thing, it needed to investigate, and it didn’t do that,” he added.

Multiple courts and investigative agencies did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the results of the election.

Muntzer’s next court appearance is currently scheduled for May.