Muntzer denies new Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The owner of Dillon Appliance pleaded not guilty to felony civil disorder in U.S. District of Columbia District Court last week, related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

If convicted on the new federal charge, Henry “Hank” Muntzer faces up to five years in prison and a fine. The new charge accuses Muntzer of “committing or attempting to commit an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere” with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department during the riot, according to the superseding indictment handed down by a grand jury in September. The document does not spell out specific actions Muntzer is accused of taking.

Muntzer previously pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he obstructed an official proceeding; entered and remained in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and paraded, demonstrated, or picketed in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Muntzer is out of jail on bond. His trial on all six charges has been reset to July.

A second Dillon businessman, Isaac Steve Sturgeon, also has a pending case in D.C. district court. He and his two co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings. They are accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Washington, D.C. police officers. Judge Royce C. Lamberth has yet to rule on a number of motions in the case from all three defendants.

Sturgeon is out of jail on bond. His trial is currently set for May.