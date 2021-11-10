Muntzer D.C. riot case delayed

Dillon Appliance owner Hank Muntzer’s U.S. Capitol riot case is delayed to next year, to allow the federal government more time to provide required evidence disclosure to the defense.

Muntzer previously pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he obstructed an official proceeding; entered and remained in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and paraded, demonstrated, or picketed in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

He is accused of traveling to Washington D.C. to attend a rally supporting President Donald Trump; rally attendees broke into the Capitol building while the presidential vote was being certified by Congress. Muntzer was pictured on an MSNBC broadcast inside the Capitol during the riot, and also posted videos on Facebook showing his attendance at the rally and going inside the building, according to court documents.

Attorney David Bos, representing Muntzer, asked to delay setting a trial date in the case, with federal prosecutors noting the vast majority of the evidence should be released by late January. U.S. Department of Justice representatives have noted the vast amount of information that needs to be shared for each individual defendant, while making sure their individual privacy rights are protected. More than 600 people have been charged with crimes related to the riots.

District of Columbia District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta expressed some irritation at the delays, not just in this case but in other pending Capitol riot cases.

“We’re talking about a year since the event,” he said. “For many of these cases, it’s been 11 months since the defendants have been arrested.”

Mehta added that’s less of an inconvenience for Muntzer, who has been out of jail on bond since his arrest in January 2020.

Muntzer’s next court appearance is currently set for Jan. 11, 2022