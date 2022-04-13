Muntzer’s D.C. riot case on track for trial, Sturgeon case pending

One of two Dillon residents’ cases from the Jan. 6, 2021 Washington, D.C. riots continues to head to trial, while the other sits in limbo after seeking dismissal of some charges.

Hank Muntzer, the owner of Dillon Appliance, has a trial set to begin Aug. 30. Muntzer previously pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he obstructed an official proceeding; entered and remained in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and paraded, demonstrated, or picketed in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Muntzer allegedly traveled to the U.S. Capitol for a rally supporting former President Donald J. Trump, where attendees broke into the Capitol building while the presidential vote was being certified. Muntzer was seen on an MSNBC live broadcast from inside the building, and he posted video of him entering the building on his Facebook page.

A status conference for Muntzer’s case was held last week. District of Columbia District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta met with attorneys from both sides and Muntzer through teleconference to determine if additional hearings will be needed before trial, and to get an update on the progress of sharing evidence with the defense. U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr stressed the Department of Justice has handed over all the evidence it had on hand, and is ready to submit more if new evidence comes to their attention. The prosecution may file a “superseding indictment” correcting some errors in prior documents at some point before trial as well.

Defense attorney David Bos told the court he expects there might be another hearing needed before trial, but is not certain when that would be necessary. Bos added Muntzer remains compliant with all bond conditions allowing him to stay out of jail and work in the community.

Mehta said he would hold an arraignment hearing if need be on any changes to the indictment, and leave it to attorneys to request hearings as needed before trial. The pretrial conference in the case is currently set for Aug. 23.

The pending D.C. riot case of Dillon resident Isaac Sturgeon has not progressed. The last entry in the case was March 15, when Sturgeon’s attorney filed a “notice of additional authority supporting Mr. Sturgeon’s motion to dismiss.” Sturgeon’s attorney requested dismissal of five counts in the case, arguing the counts failed to state an offense and failed to give proper notice to the defendant, along with one count unconstitutionally infringing on Sturgeon’s First Amendment rights.

Sturgeon’s two co-defendants, Craig Michael Bingert of Pennsylvania and Taylor James Johnatakis of Washington, signed on to the motion, requesting the same dismissals.

U.S. Attorneys filed a motion in opposition to those dismissals, arguing the defendants’ alleged conduct clearly indicated they were aware of obstructing efforts to protect the Capitol and the area was obviously restricted by being blocked off with barricades.

Sturgeon and his co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings. They are accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Washington, D.C. police officers. Sturgeon is out of jail on bond.

Sturgeon owns a local lawn care business. He was identified from tips and internet searches, and police body camera footage during the riot. His Instagram account showed pictures and video of him at the Capitol during the riot.

District of Columbia District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth has not ruled on the motion to dismiss counts, and has not set any hearings since the last one held in October 2021. All three defendants previously rejected plea deals.