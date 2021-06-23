Municipal election signup draws crowd

Deadline Day on Monday proved a busy day at the Beaverhead County Election office.

Enough people came into the office on the final day to file to run for public office to stock the upcoming municipal election rosters in Dillon and Lima for the most varied and competitive set of races in the area for a long time.

Though those contests will have to wait until November to be decided.

Because not enough people filed to run in the municipal primary elections by Monday’s deadline to make those September runoffs necessary.

“If three or less people file to run in the primary election for a particular office, then they all automatically get onto the general election ballot,” said Beaverhead County Clerk and Election Officer Stacey Reynolds, who will be spared the rigors of staging a primary election in September.

That at least two people filed for all but one of the City of Dillon positions up for election this year marks a dramatic increase from the most recent local elections, which tended to feature just a single candidate—and sometimes not even that—per position.

And the total of 15 people who did file to run for positions in the city governments of Lima and Dillon represented a flood in a process that managed to bring in just a trickle of candidates over the past decade.

This year’s municipal election will offer competitive races every elected city position in Dillon up before voters—except the one atop its city government’s organizational chart.

John K. McGinley emerged as the lone person to file to become the next mayor of the City of Dillon, starting in 2022, when the second term of current Mayor Mike Klakken expires.

A veteran of Lima’s city council who has lived in Dillon most of his life, McGinley currently serves as a Ward 4 representative on the Dillon City Council—a position he gained only last month, when he indicated he would run for mayor if he liked what he saw of the council during his sneak preview of city government over the past six weeks.

The City of Lima will boast a competitive race this fall for a four-year stint as mayor pitting Kent Craven against David Olsen.

Ward 4 of the Dillon City Council will serve as the battleground for what could prove this election year’s most intriguing race—a showdown between incumbent Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke and challenger Hank Muntzer for a four-year term as one of two ward reps on the council.

A proud MAGA and QAnon supporter who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., Muntzer will sortie in from the fringes of the right to battle the Dillon City Council’s most outspokenly progressive member in O’Rourke, who originally gained the seat as a write-in candidate in 2017.

Another winner as a write-in in 2017, current Dillon City Court Judge Kaylan Minor will see if she can pull off election to the city bench from the ballot this time when she goes against Paul Pilgrim, one of the two people she ran against for city court judge four years ago.

Another rematch of sorts will happen in Dillon’s Ward 1, where Diane Armstrong squares off against Kimberly Francis for a four-year term on one of the ward’s two council seats.

Francis and Armstrong both applied to the city for appointment to the seat last month after its previous occupant resigned. Armstrong ultimately gained the nod from a split city council after admitting she wasn’t sure she would run for reelection to it if appointed. Francis also stated as much in her pitch for appointment to the council.

But both Armstrong and Francis determined they would like the seat for the four-year term starting in 2022 in time to file for it by Monday’s deadline, and will now stage a full campaign before voters to gain it.

Ward 2 will offer a three-way battle, with incumbent Russ Schwandt going up against challengers David Klein and Cameron Hayworth for a four-year term on one of the ward’s two council seats.

With incumbent Bill Shafer choosing not to run again for another term on the Ward 3 seat he’s held since 2014, Joe Brandon and Lloyd Lesperance will face-off for four years in the position.

The two positions up for election on the Lima City Council attracted just two candidates—Travis Wilson and Jackie Sutton.

A pending two-year term on the other Ward 4 seat on Dillon’s City Council up for grabs in this year’s election attracted no filers as of Monday’s deadline, according to Reynolds.

The terms of the other three current members of the Dillon City Council—Ward 1’s Don Hand, Ward 2’s Dan Nye and Ward 3’s Raymond Graham—do not expire until the end of 2023, a fact that spares them all from having to run for reelection this year.