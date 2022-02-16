Movie based on local author’s novel tops Oscar noms

“The Power of the Dog” movie based on area author Thomas Savage’s most famous book received 12 Academy Award nominations last week, the most of any one picture for this year’s Oscars.

The movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, received best actor nominations for Cumberbatch (actor in a leading role); Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (actor in a supporting role); and Dunst (actress in a supporting role). It also received nominations for Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, and Writing.

Director Jane Campion became the first woman to receive two nominations for Best Director; she was previously nominated in 1994 for “The Piano,” though she did not win the award that year. She won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “The Piano.”

“The Power of the Dog” is a psy chological drama based in the 1920s in Montana, on the ranch where Savage grew up in Horse Prairie. It is available to stream on Netflix, and had its Montana premiere in November at Big Sky Cinemas in Dillon. Retired University of Montana Western English professor Alan Weltzien wrote a biography on Savage (Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage,” with the help of Savage’s nephew Sandy James. James, Weltzien and Big Sky Cinema Manager Stan Smith all helped the production team, including Campion, visualize the area, and provided background and tours while they were developing the screenplay for the movie. It was filmed in New Zealand due to the logistical difficulties filming in Beaverhead County.

“The Power of The Dog” was nominated for seven Golden Globe awards and won three – Best Picture (Drama), Best Supporting Actor for Smit-McPhee, and Best Director of a Motion Picture for Campion. The 94th annual Academy Awards

The 94th annual Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27.