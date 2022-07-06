Morast drives in memory of his friend

Mike Marsh was a person you did not want to run into on a demolition derby track. Whoops, rephrase. You did not want Mike Marsh to run into you on a demolition derby track.

Mike Marsh was many things including a NASCAR fanatic and Dale Earnhart Jr. in particular. He loved the television show from the early 1980s, The Dukes of Hazard, featuring Bo and Luke Duke and most importantly the 1969 Dodge Charger the General Lee.

Cars were the passion of the excellent mechanic and he was naturally drawn to the world of demolition derby where crowds of over 5,000 fans would ‘hoot and hollar’ for their favorite drivers. Every year he would build a car that would become synonymous with the Dillon Jaycee Demolition Derby – A replica of the General Lee complete with orange paint, a Rebel flag on the roof, the number 01 and a politically incorrect slogan of some sort on the trunk or bumper.

Meeting a life-long friend

“A long time ago – I was running the derby, he was running the derby – I needed some help and I found him,” said car enthusiast Darrin Morast. “That’s how we became friends, through the derby.

“We were under the same idea – build a car, wreck it, build another one. The hide-and-seek didn’t fly with him or me. He was a little more aggressive than I ever was. I tried to make the car last a little longer than he did, but we were on the same page when it came to that.”

So the slight derby difference between Morast and Marsh was that Marsh didn’t run derby cars to win trophies. He was out there to smash cars.

Dillon Tribune, 2006 – Using a different style, Mike Marsh didn’t find a collision he didn’t like. He ran amok until his car died in the main event. For his Kamikaze style, Marsh earned the prestigious “Mean Gene Award for Outstanding Performance.

Dillon Tribune, 2011 – Event chairman Boe Fogel, flying his colors Pink Cure 4 Life and wearing a Mohawk, and former event chairman Mike Marsh also in Mohawk, got down into the dirt and action. However, after Marsh won the “Best of Show” in his custom painted “General Lee” waiving the Dixie flag over the roof, neither he nor Fogel made it back into the main event.

“We spent many a nights building cars down at MD Auto,” recalled Morast. “Back then the Internet wasn’t there, but once that started coming around we were always trying to one-up the next guy, so we were always down there all of the time. My kid Jade was down there with us and we’d be down there late at night working on those stupid cars. It was fun.”

This year as part of the memorial to Marsh, the Dillon Jaycees had a raffle for a demolition car for the winner to drive. The car was classic Marsh complete with orange paint, flag and political saying (appropriately enough from the world of NASCAR). Morast bought $100 worth of tickets even though he had been out of derby cars for many years..

“Kyle Zimmerman (JC Demo Chairman) called me and said, “You won the car.”

I said, “What car?”

Derby Day

“I never won the Mean Gene, but he did,” said Morast of Marsh. “His mentality was he would get that car wide open, one hit sometimes, and be done. I’d go dude, you’ve got to make it longer than that.”

Morast assumed the Marsh persona, after of course, a couple of wake up hits.

“The first couple of hits in the derby I was kind of hesitant, but then I was like, I got this. I’m going to wreck this car,” said Morast. “For me it was a very good closure for a good friend. I think about him every day but it was a good, fitting end to a bad situation.”

Morast felt divine intervention may have had a hand in his driving the “General Lee” to third place in the main event.

“That car took a beating,” said Morast. “I’m not the most religious person but he had to have had something to do with it because that car never should have made it as far as it did.”

Marsh and Morast moved past demo cars and found a new passion in building the Engine 18 trucks. That legacy will live on.

“We had a lot of fun and we built a lot of cool staff and we wrecked a lot of stuff,” concluded Morast. “I wish things didn’t turn out the way they did. We all have got to move on but for me, he will be deeply missed. For me, I’ve got a lot of projects and when I’ve got a question, I always used to pick up the phone and that person isn’t there.

“I had a blast driving that car and it was fun. I think I did him proud.”