Montana Western men and women second in Big Sky Region

The Montana Western rodeo team placed second in both the men’s and women’s final standings of the Big Sky Region to earn automatic qualifications to the College National Finals Rodeo at Casper, Wyoming, June 13-19. The teams earned their tickets at the University of Montana Spring Rodeo over the weekend in Missoula, the final rodeo of the Big Sky Region season.

“I am really proud of the kids this year,” said UMW rodeo coach Kody LaHaye. “It was a tough year bouncing off getting the season cut short last year. It was a lot to go through this year with the masks, the rules, the testing and all of that stuff. It could have really worn them down, but they stayed positive through it. We had a lot of young kids step up so I’m proud of them.”

It addition to the team finishes, individuals on the Western side won championship saddles in four of the 10 events.

Fifth-year senior Brody Smith, from Oakley, Idaho, claimed the bareback saddle despite not competing in Missoula due to a medical condition. Prior to the final weekend, Smith had won first place in 8 of the 9 Big Sky Region rodeos.

Alonzo Skunkcap, a fifth-year senior from Browning, won the region as team roping heeler. Skunkcap roped with Rope Three Irons of MSU-Northern.

Bryce Harrison, junior from Condon, Oregon, won the steer wrestling saddle. Harrison was fifth coming into the spring, and third going into the final rodeo. He placed second at Missoula to claim the region title.

James Ramirez of Big Sky and Jake Cerini of Lovelock, Nevada worked together to place third in the region team roping and automatically qualify for the CNFR. The two seniors placed second at Missoula to complete an incredible run from out of the top 10 going into the spring with four place winning efforts in five spring rodeos.

Western’s six-man CNFR team will be complete with Ethan Stensrud, a junior from Florence. The Powell transfer placed sixth in the Big Sky Region tie-down roping.

On the women’s side, Ryland Lufkin, a sophomore from Rigby, Idaho, won the region title in breakaway roping. Mikayla Witter, a sophomore from Helena, earned an automatic qualification with a third in the breakaway region standings.

Lahaye’s coaches selections to round out the team were Emmy Ilgen, a senior from Sheridan, Wyoming, and Breanna Jenkins, a sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho. Ilgen had been in the top 3 all season in goat tying and dropped to fourth last week. Jenkins finished fourth in the region in breakaway roping.

Big Sky Region final standings

Men’s team standings – Montana State University, 6,471. University of Montana Western, 5,095.50. Northwest College, 3,872. Miles Community College, 1,917. University of Montana, 1,213. Montana State University–Northern, 1,155. Dawson Community College, 903.

Women's team scores – Montana State University, 5,176.66. University of Montana Western, 2,419.83. Montana State University–Northern, 1,243.33. University of Montana, 759.50. Northwest College, 191.50. Dawson Community College, 60. Miles Community College, 50.

Men’s All-around – 1, Whitman, Jaret James MSU, 1,418. 2, Faulkner, Cody Michael, MSU 1,363. 3, Berquist, Caleb Shane, MSU, 1,345.

Women’s All-around – 1, Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU, 1,700. 2, Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU, 1,423. 3, Rasmussen, Shelby Rae, MSU, 1,207.33. 4, Lufkin, Ryland Ann, UMW, 867.33.

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1, Turco, Tyler Michael, UM, 992. 2, Glenn, Clancy A MSU 774. 3, Weeks, Cody Grant, NWC 626.

Bareback Riding – 1, Smith, Brody Cameron, UMW 1,365. 2, McNulty, Cruz Tyler, MILES 1,337. 3, Frasier, Ethan Leonard, MSU 797.00

Bull Riding – 1, Herrera, Austin Edward, NWC, 585. 2, Switzer, Chanse Dallyn, DAWSON, 581. 3, Rogers, Sterling Richard, NWC, 550.

Tie Down Roping – 1, Berquist, Caleb Shane, MSU, 995. 2, Delamarter, Levi Travis, MSU, 988. 3, Danks, Daylon Corey, MILES, 360. 4T, Faulkner, Jake Murray, MSU, 322. 4T, Whitman, Jaret James, MSU, 322. 5, Stensrud, Ethan James, UMW, 321.

Steer Wrestling – 1, Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 675.50. 2, Faulkner, Cody Michael, MSU, 669. 3, Currin, Kolby James, MSU, 666.

Team Roping Header – 1, Three Irons, Rope Tie, MSU-N, 620. 2, Whitman, Jaret James, MSU 617. 3, Ramirez, Edward James, UMW 440.

Team Roping Heeler – 1, Skunk Cap, Alonzo Keith, UMW, 620. 2, Leno, Teegan James, MSU, 617. 3, Cerini, Jake Wayne, UMW, 560.

Barrel Racing – 1, Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU 1,107. 2, Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU 641. 3, McDonald, Shai RaNai, MSU 580.00

Breakaway Roping – 1, Lufkin, Ryland An, UMW 541. 2, Kerns, Samantha Ann, MSU 530. 3, Witter, Mikayla Fae UMW 407. 4, Jenkins, Breanna Renette, UMW 386.

Goat Tying – 1, Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU 1,280. 2, Pulsipher, Lindsey, MSU 990. 3, Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae, MSU, 791. 4, Ilgen, Emmy Rose, UMW, 618.