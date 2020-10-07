Montana Western makes changes on campus due to COVID case climb

The University of Montana Western changed its coronavirus plans Sunday, limiting extra-curricular activities, gatherings and events; and suspending athletic practices until the end of the current block.

UMW officials posted the changes on their health updates website Sunday, which is in effect through Oct. 13.

The update noted the university has 44 students quarantined in their off-campus housing, and 15 students quarantined in on-campus rooms as of Sunday. The rise in cases locally prompted officials to change a number of operations to reduce the spread of the virus in the area.

“Quarantine and isolation rules violations, as well as unauthorized gatherings and parties on- or off-campus, of which we are made aware, will result in discipline, which could include suspension or expulsion, as they are violations of the student code of conduct,” the website update stated. The post was not attributed to a specific official at the school.

The university has sections in the residence halls set aside to quarantine on-campus students, but does not have space to do the same for students living off campus, according to its posted procedures on the UMW website.

It is unclear where the new cases are coming from; the website posting does not pin UMW-specific cases to any local activity. However, the post highlights many of the newest clusters of cases statewide stem from gatherings of all kinds, such as weddings, church services and parties, even smaller social gatherings, where masks were not used and social distancing was not enforced.

Classroom instruction may still occur, but it is up to the discretion of the instructor. In-person instruction requires face mask usage and physical distancing. Approximately 30 of the 70 courses taught this fall were face-to-face.

Until the end of the block, meetings will be held by conference call or Zoom.

Extra-curricular activities and gatherings – other than classes – will be limited to 10 people; masks and social distancing are required. Administrators recommend moving activities outdoors where possible. Outdoor exercise and workouts are encouraged but not in groups larger than 10.

Athletic practices are suspended; the BARC and Garage Gym will be closed through Oct. 13. Spirit Week will be rescheduled to Block 3.

UMW’s COVID plans will be reevaluated weekly, the announcement stated.

The university’s fall plan can be found at https://w.umwestern.edu/ fall-2020-plan/. Health updates can be viewed at https://w.umwestern.edu/ section/health-advisories/.